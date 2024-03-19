

EQS-Media / 19.03.2024 / 07:15 CET/CEST

1,500 members of public to participate in pilot

C-ITS technology makes traffic safer and more sustainable Vienna/Dublin, March 19, 2024 - Ireland's NIMS (Network Intelligence and Management System) initiative is launching a C-ITS pilot project to increase traffic safety.

Since January 2024, C-ITS is fully integrated into the operational Traffic Management solution NIMS providing information to roadusers in realtime.

As part of this project, 1,500 members of the public will participate in the pilot, offering them a unique opportunity to experience C-ITS (Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems) of Kapsch TrafficCom firsthand. C-ITS allows the exchange of data between vehicles, infrastructure and authorities.

Spanning the M50 and M1 motorways in Dublin, the deployment aims to convey crucial notifications regarding collisions, congestion, roadworks, and adverse weather conditions directly to drivers through in-vehicle screens. This initiative not only showcases the potential of technological integration in improving road safety but also plays a crucial role in evaluating the effectiveness of C-ITS in real-world settings.

"Our mission is clear: to revolutionize Ireland's motorway network through the integration of C-ITS technology," explains Carolin Treichl, EVP EMENA at Kapsch TrafficCom. She continues: "This program facilitates real-time communication between vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and traffic control centers, enabling the instantaneous transmission of vital safety information to motorists."

This initiative, supported by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and the Irish Government, represents a significant step forward in enhancing road safety and efficiency through advanced communication technology.

"The value of this technology is that it empowers motorists to make real time decisions so they can better plan their journey to avoid things like road collisions, broken down vehicles causing obstruction or congestion and ultimately improve road safety for all road users," said Minister of State with Responsibility for Road Safety Jack Chambers.

The NIMS project, of which Kapsch TrafficCom is a part since 2020, has a financial scope in the low double-digit million range.

More information: Press | Kapsch TrafficCom

Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2, 1120 Vienna, Austria

P +43664628 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net





End of Media Release



Issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Key word(s): Traffic



19.03.2024 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



