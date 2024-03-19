Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938 | Ticker-Symbol: CPD
Frankfurt
19.03.24
08:01 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 08:06
67 Leser
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Sale


Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has terminated a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.026 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 10,200,000 shares representing 4.18% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Mr Michel Meeus, Non-Executive Director, has terminated on 15 March 2024 a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMichel Meeus
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of sale of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Energy Solutions plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 3 pence each


GB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionTermination of a financial agreement with collateral over 15,800,000 shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)£0.026 15,800,000
Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

15,800,000

£0.026

e)Date of the transaction15 March 2024
f)Place of the transactionOTC

