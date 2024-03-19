KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 March 2024 and 15 March 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 11-03-2024 72 000 € 4 864 867 € 67.57 € 67.22 € 68.06 12-03-2024 71 000 € 4 855 129 € 68.38 € 67.68 € 68.68 13-03-2024 72 000 € 4 937 479 € 68.58 € 68.32 € 69.02 14-03-2024 72 000 € 4 908 694 € 68.18 € 67.84 € 68.52 15-03-2024 70 000 € 4 841 984 € 69.17 € 68.76 € 69.52

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 205 378 on 15 March 2024, for a total consideration of

€ 770 115 080.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

