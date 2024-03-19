KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 11 March 2024 and 15 March 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|11-03-2024
|72 000
|€ 4 864 867
|€ 67.57
|€ 67.22
|€ 68.06
|12-03-2024
|71 000
|€ 4 855 129
|€ 68.38
|€ 67.68
|€ 68.68
|13-03-2024
|72 000
|€ 4 937 479
|€ 68.58
|€ 68.32
|€ 69.02
|14-03-2024
|72 000
|€ 4 908 694
|€ 68.18
|€ 67.84
|€ 68.52
|15-03-2024
|70 000
|€ 4 841 984
|€ 69.17
|€ 68.76
|€ 69.52
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 205 378 on 15 March 2024, for a total consideration of
€ 770 115 080.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
Attachment
- 20240319-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f04a86ca-11c3-4633-a3c0-a371a558cea0)