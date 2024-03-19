Implantica wins another RefluxStop' public tender in Europe, this time in Spain with Hospital Universitario de Getafe

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, announces the first-in-the-country public tender win for RefluxStop at Hospital Universitario de Getafe, a public hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Dr. Juan Carlos Ruiz de Adana and Dr. Alberto Hernández Matías successfully performed ten RefluxStop procedures at Hospital Universitario de Getafe, over the last year. In line with the successful outcomes of these cases, the hospital has secured a first-of-its-kind RefluxStop public tender in Spain. This is a crucial milestone not only for the patients of Madrid and Spain, but also in Europe overall. This is now the second country after Italy where RefluxStop has won a public tender.

Dr. Ruiz de Adana adds, "Our patients who had the RefluxStop procedure report that they no longer have episodes of gastric reflux and experienced no side effects such as dysphagia almost one year after surgery. We also see no adverse events related to RefluxStop so far." He goes on to say, "With sustained outcomes, RefluxStop has the potential to become the new standard of care for patients with severe GERD."

The innovative RefluxStop procedure is a new treatment for severe GERD which repairs the natural anatomy of the body to address the root cause of acid reflux. The RefluxStop procedure does not encircle the food passageway, which allows many patients who were not previously candidates for surgery to now experience the benefits of a more permanent surgical option to treat ongoing GERD.

Dr. Peter Forsell, CEO and founder of Implantica, says, "We're so pleased that Hospital Universitario de Getafe has secured the first ever RefluxStop public tender in Spain, becoming the third public hospital in Europe to win a substantial public funding agreement for RefluxStop treatment for their patients. This is undoubtedly a major step forward in helping more chronic GERD patients in Spain with broader implications over wider Europe to access the treatment they need and deserve. Congratulations to Dr. Ruiz de Adana, Dr. Alberto Hernández Matías and the team at Universitario de Getafe on their first successful year of RefluxStop cases. Some 15% of adults in Spain struggle with GERD1 and deserve to get access to the best possible treatment option. We're proud to support Getafe's work to bring the most advanced surgical treatment for GERD, the RefluxStop procedure, to more patients in Madrid and the surrounding areas."

Ponce J, Vegazo O, Beltrán B, Jiménez J, Zapardiel J, Calle D, Piqué JM; Iberge Study Group. Prevalence of gastro-oesophageal reflux disease in Spain and associated factors. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2006 Jan 1;23(1):175-84. doi: 10.1111/j.1365-2036.2006.02733.x. PMID: 16393295.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 19, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Media Contact:

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

About Implantica

Implantica is a MedTech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GERD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower esophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower esophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-wins-another-refluxstop--public-tender-in-europe--this-time-in-spain-with-hospital-univer,c3947802

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3947802/2677084.pdf Implantica wins another RefluxStop' public tender in Europe, this time in Spain with Hospital Universitario de Getafe https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/logo-transparent-1-8,c3279651 logo transparent 1 8 https://news.cision.com/implantica/i/reluxstop-product,c3279652 ReluxStop Product

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-wins-another-refluxstop-public-tender-in-europe-this-time-in-spain-with-hospital-universitario-de-getafe-302092549.html