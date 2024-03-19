Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
15.03.24
16:05 Uhr
8,154 Euro
+0,206
+2,59 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8547,89009:26
7,8647,87209:26
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 08:18
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Group publishes restated figures for the new business area structure

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Electrolux Group has reorganized into three regional business areas as of 1 January 2024. To enable comparisons with future financial reporting, restated historical figures for the combined business area Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, per quarter and full year for 2022 and 2023, are provided.

As announced on October 27, 2023, the two business areas Europe and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa have been combined into one business area. The other two business areas, North America and Latin America, remain. The new structure will leverage the Group's global scale with fewer layers, resulting in increased focus and reduced costs.

From the interim report for the first quarter of 2024, Electrolux Group will be reporting in accordance with the new business area structure.

The appendix to this press release contains selected restated figures by business area, by quarter and for full year 2022 and 2023.

  • Selected restated figures by business area, quarterly and full year 2022 and 2023 (pdf).
  • Selected restated figures by business area, quarterly and full year 2022 and 2023 (excel).

The restated financial information can also be found on the Group's website: https://www.electroluxgroup.com/restated-figures-2022-and-2023/

The restated financial information has not been audited.

For more information:

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-publishes-restated-figures-for-the-new-business-area-structure,c3947770

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3947770/2676866.pdf

240319 PRM Restated figures new structure ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1853/3947770/8b493e96dacdcfef.xlsx

Restated figures Electrolux new BA 2022-2023

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-publishes-restated-figures-for-the-new-business-area-structure-302092556.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.