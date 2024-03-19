Electrolux Group publishes restated figures for the new business area structure

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Electrolux Group has reorganized into three regional business areas as of 1 January 2024. To enable comparisons with future financial reporting, restated historical figures for the combined business area Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, per quarter and full year for 2022 and 2023, are provided.

As announced on October 27, 2023, the two business areas Europe and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa have been combined into one business area. The other two business areas, North America and Latin America, remain. The new structure will leverage the Group's global scale with fewer layers, resulting in increased focus and reduced costs.

From the interim report for the first quarter of 2024, Electrolux Group will be reporting in accordance with the new business area structure.

The appendix to this press release contains selected restated figures by business area, by quarter and for full year 2022 and 2023.

Selected restated figures by business area, quarterly and full year 2022 and 2023 (pdf).

Selected restated figures by business area, quarterly and full year 2022 and 2023 (excel).

The restated financial information can also be found on the Group's website: https://www.electroluxgroup.com/restated-figures-2022-and-2023/

The restated financial information has not been audited.

For more information:

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

