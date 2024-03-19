DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 18 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.570 GBP1.340 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.556 GBP1.334 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.562124 GBP1.336773

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,487,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7601 1.570 XDUB 11:20:43 00069265051TRLO0 7417 1.568 XDUB 11:24:55 00069265172TRLO0 313 1.568 XDUB 11:24:55 00069265173TRLO0 5920 1.558 XDUB 13:26:54 00069268014TRLO0 89 1.558 XDUB 13:26:54 00069268015TRLO0 1388 1.558 XDUB 13:26:54 00069268016TRLO0 1750 1.558 XDUB 13:41:07 00069268560TRLO0 2194 1.558 XDUB 13:43:08 00069268637TRLO0 526 1.558 XDUB 13:43:08 00069268638TRLO0 7483 1.556 XDUB 14:08:11 00069269845TRLO0 8238 1.562 XDUB 15:02:19 00069272072TRLO0 1750 1.562 XDUB 15:02:19 00069272073TRLO0 1060 1.562 XDUB 15:02:19 00069272074TRLO0 1750 1.562 XDUB 15:14:19 00069272535TRLO0 527 1.562 XDUB 15:14:19 00069272536TRLO0 279 1.562 XDUB 15:14:19 00069272537TRLO0 305 1.562 XDUB 15:46:43 00069273922TRLO0 7709 1.562 XDUB 15:46:43 00069273923TRLO0 3701 1.560 XDUB 15:56:30 00069274363TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7906 134.00 XLON 11:24:55 00069265170TRLO0 8193 134.00 XLON 11:24:55 00069265171TRLO0 7166 133.60 XLON 13:27:00 00069268017TRLO0 816 133.40 XLON 14:18:41 00069270233TRLO0 4632 133.40 XLON 14:18:41 00069270234TRLO0 525 133.40 XLON 15:07:44 00069272322TRLO0 1438 133.40 XLON 15:07:44 00069272323TRLO0 6332 133.40 XLON 15:07:44 00069272324TRLO0 2992 133.40 XLON 15:53:29 00069274202TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 310407 EQS News ID: 1861469 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)