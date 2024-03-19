Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
19.03.24
08:01 Uhr
1,542 Euro
+0,010
+0,65 %
19.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
19 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 18 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.570     GBP1.340 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.556     GBP1.334 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.562124    GBP1.336773

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,487,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7601       1.570         XDUB      11:20:43      00069265051TRLO0 
7417       1.568         XDUB      11:24:55      00069265172TRLO0 
313       1.568         XDUB      11:24:55      00069265173TRLO0 
5920       1.558         XDUB      13:26:54      00069268014TRLO0 
89        1.558         XDUB      13:26:54      00069268015TRLO0 
1388       1.558         XDUB      13:26:54      00069268016TRLO0 
1750       1.558         XDUB      13:41:07      00069268560TRLO0 
2194       1.558         XDUB      13:43:08      00069268637TRLO0 
526       1.558         XDUB      13:43:08      00069268638TRLO0 
7483       1.556         XDUB      14:08:11      00069269845TRLO0 
8238       1.562         XDUB      15:02:19      00069272072TRLO0 
1750       1.562         XDUB      15:02:19      00069272073TRLO0 
1060       1.562         XDUB      15:02:19      00069272074TRLO0 
1750       1.562         XDUB      15:14:19      00069272535TRLO0 
527       1.562         XDUB      15:14:19      00069272536TRLO0 
279       1.562         XDUB      15:14:19      00069272537TRLO0 
305       1.562         XDUB      15:46:43      00069273922TRLO0 
7709       1.562         XDUB      15:46:43      00069273923TRLO0 
3701       1.560         XDUB      15:56:30      00069274363TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7906       134.00        XLON      11:24:55      00069265170TRLO0 
8193       134.00        XLON      11:24:55      00069265171TRLO0 
7166       133.60        XLON      13:27:00      00069268017TRLO0 
816       133.40        XLON      14:18:41      00069270233TRLO0 
4632       133.40        XLON      14:18:41      00069270234TRLO0 
525       133.40        XLON      15:07:44      00069272322TRLO0 
1438       133.40        XLON      15:07:44      00069272323TRLO0 
6332       133.40        XLON      15:07:44      00069272324TRLO0 
2992       133.40        XLON      15:53:29      00069274202TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  310407 
EQS News ID:  1861469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

