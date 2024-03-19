Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.03.2024 | 08:31
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Fifth Capital Distribution 
19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 
 
GBP25.0 Million Capital Distribution 
 
The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's fifth capital 
distribution. 
 
This capital distribution will be for c. GBP25.0 million and is being funded primarily by the following repayments 
received in March 2024: EUR12.4 million in full repayment of the Company's Shopping Centre, Spain loan and EUR19.2 million 
received in partial repayment of the Three Shopping Centres, Spain. 
 
Fifth Capital Distribution 
 
Accordingly, the Company has resolved to make a fifth capital distribution totalling (after expenses) c. GBP25.0 million 
to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP1.0369 per share (being the 
last published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the 
Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 
 
Shareholder Information 
 
The Compulsory Redemption will be affected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 21 
March 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. C. 8.19 per cent. of the 
Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares 
produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each 
shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 
 
Payments of redemption monies are expected to be affected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 28 March 2024. Any certificates 
currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders 
by 28 March 2024. 
 
The Company currently has 294,288,539 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 
 
The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BP6VJD72, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BRC3R375, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 22 March 2024. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the 
Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market 
claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically 
transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. 
 
John Whittle Chairman of the Company commented: 
"We are pleased to have recently received a partial repayment of c.EUR19.2m from the Company's investment in Three 
Shopping Centres, Spain and a full repayment of c.EUR12.4m from the Company's investment in Shopping Centre, Spain that 
have together substantially reduced the Company's exposure to Spanish retail assets. 
"Accordingly, we are using this capital to fund a fifth distribution to shareholders of GBP25.0 million. We reiterate our 
commitment to returning capital to shareholders in an orderly, expedient and efficient manner." 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 
 
Duke Le Prevost 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 
 
Notes: 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. 
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 
 
The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
the Starwood Capital Group. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GG00BP6VJD72 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  310402 
EQS News ID:  1861377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
