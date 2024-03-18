BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced select financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended January 31, 2024.
"Despite the challenges faced by businesses seeking capital in the current market climate, we remain optimistic about our future prospects and the strength of our funding portal," said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "While we experienced a decline in the number of issuers listing on our platform this quarter, funding portal revenues increased by more than 70% on a year-to-date basis, and we continue to focus on the opportunities ahead. Most notably, we closed a $4 million public offering in December which adds to working capital, strengthens our financial position, and which we believe positions us for future success. "
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenues decreased by approximately 54% year-over-year to $1.0 million, compared to revenue of $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Funding portal revenues decreased approximately 23% year-over-year to $179,588 compared to $231,833 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Diluted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the three months ended January 31, 2024, were down compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.33 for the same period in the prior year.
- As of January 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,172,099.
First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenues decreased by approximately 14% year-over-year to $4.6 million, compared to revenue of $5.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023.
- Funding portal revenues increased driven by higher portal fees of approximately 152% year-over-year to $375,683 and an increase in listing fees of $48,040, or 14% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2023.
- Diluted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the nine months ended January 31, 2024, were down compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.46 for the same period in the prior year.
- In December 2023, the Company closed a $4 million underwritten public offering.
For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Netcapital Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|January 31, 2024
|January 31, 2023
|January 31, 2024
|January 31, 2023
|Revenues
$
1,042,793
$
2,260,414
$
4,604,260
$
5,379,960
|Costs of services
58,875
4,305
97,062
61,603
|Gross profit
983,918
2,256,109
4,507,198
5,318,357
|Costs and expenses:
|Consulting expense
175,357
130,500
544,033
455,892
|Marketing
32,198
23,549
320,817
64,211
|Rent
19,544
17,187
57,533
51,586
|Payroll and payroll related expenses
869,517
946,043
2,957,394
2,592,891
|General and administrative costs
1,092,459
568,253
2,529,378
1,241,365
|Total costs and expenses
2,189,075
1,685,532
6,409,155
4,405,945
|Operating income (loss)
(1,205,157
)
570,577
(1,901,957
)
912,412
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
(11,918
)
(17,632
)
(35,784
)
(76,922
)
|Gain on debt conversion
-
-
-
224,260
|Amortization of intangible assets
(28,331
)
(25,914
)
(84,993
)
(68,076
)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(2,696,135
)
1,866,468
(2,696,135
)
1,857,500
|Realized loss on sale of investment
-
-
-
(406,060
)
|Total other income (expense)
(2,736,384
)
1,822,922
(2,816,912
)
1,530,702
|Net income (loss) before taxes
(3,941,541
)
2,393,499
(4,718,869
)
2,443,114
|Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,713,999
)
697,000
(2,339,288
)
499,000
|Net income (loss)
$
(2,227,542
)
$
1,696,499
$
(2,379,581
)
$
1,944,114
|Basic earnings per share
$
(0.19
)
$
0.33
$
(0.25
)
$
0.46
|Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.19
)
$
0.33
$
(0.25
)
$
0.46
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
11,466,523
5,166,299
9,457,740
4,208,216
|Diluted
11,466,523
5,166,549
9,457,740
4,208,466
|Netcapital Inc.
|Balance Sheets
|Assets:
|January 31, 2024
|April 30, 2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,172,099
$
569,441
|Accounts receivable net
3,701,501
1,388,500
|Note receivable
20,000
-
|Prepaid expenses
158,465
583,030
|Total current assets
6,052,065
2,540,971
|Deposits
6,300
6,300
|Notes receivable - related parties
202,000
202,000
|Purchased technology, net
15,790,304
15,875,297
|Investment in affiliate
240,080
240,080
|Equity securities at fair value
21,844,698
22,955,445
|Total assets
$
44,135,447
$
41,820,093
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|Trade
$
828,836
$
578,331
|Related party
75,204
75,204
|Accrued expenses
394,911
285,065
|Stock subscription payable
10,000
10,000
|Deferred revenue
487
661
|Interest payable
88,084
98,256
|Current taxes payable
-
174,000
|Deferred tax liability, net
-
1,657,000
|Related party debt
15,000
15,000
|Secured note payable
-
350,000
|Current portion of SBA loans
1,885,800
1,885,800
|Loan payable - bank
34,324
34,324
|Total current liabilities
3,332,646
5,163,641
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term SBA loans, less current portion
500,000
500,000
|Total Liabilities
3,832,646
5,663,641
|Commitments and contingencies
-
-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares
|authorized, 17,231,132 and 6,440,527 shares issued and outstanding
17,231
6,441
|Shares to be issued
122,124
183,187
|Capital in excess of par value
37,077,147
30,500,944
|Retained earnings
3,086,299
5,465,880
|Total stockholders' equity
40,302,801
36,156,452
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
44,135,447
$
41,820,093
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 926076
For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website.
About Netcapital Inc.
Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc., is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Contacts
Investors
800-460-0815
ir@netcapital.com