Australian researchers have designed a new catalyst that has the potential to deliver a new generation of lithium-sulfur batteries that can be charged in less than five minutes, instead of several hours. From pv magazine Australia A team of researchers from the University of Adelaide's School of Chemical Engineering have designed a carbon and cobalt-zinc catalyst that when used in lithium-sulphur (Li-S) batteries allows for very fast charging, as well as an improvement in the performance of the batteries. Professor Shizhang Qiao, chair of nanotechnology at the university, said the breakthrough ...

