Qovery BYOK enables companies to control the cost and security of Kubernetes clusters

KubeCon Qovery, the leading internal developer platform, today announced the launch of their Bring Your Own Kubernetes (BYOK) offering. Users can now leverage Qovery on their Kubernetes clusters, rather than relying solely on public clouds such as EKS, GKE, and AKS.

Companies increasingly opt to maintain their Kubernetes clusters in-house to ensure adherence to security and data compliance regulations. Amidst today's economic climate, this approach also helps control computing costs. Recognizing these challenges, Qovery introduces BYOK, allowing developers to gain the autonomy of self-service allowing DevOps engineers to maintain control of their infrastructure, ensuring efficiency and security. With hundreds of companies already using it in beta, BYOK streamlines infrastructure management and drives unprecedented productivity.

"Companies have been managing Kubernetes clusters in-house because of the challenging economy to keep cost in check but also to ensure security and data compliance," said Romaric Philogène, co-founder and CEO, Qovery. "Our BYOK offers the best of both worlds: the advantage of a self-managed Kubernetes cluster while providing a smooth developer experience that maximizes software engineering teams' productivity."

Key features of Qovery's BYOK model include:

Flexibility: Qovery adapts to users' infrastructure requirements, allowing for frictionless integration with existing setups, whether on a private cloud, public cloud, or on-premise.

Qovery adapts to users' infrastructure requirements, allowing for frictionless integration with existing setups, whether on a private cloud, public cloud, or on-premise. Security: BYOK ensures that unique network and security needs are met, offering enhanced capabilities such as integrating tools like Istio and custom ConfigMaps.

BYOK ensures that unique network and security needs are met, offering enhanced capabilities such as integrating tools like Istio and custom ConfigMaps. Developer Experience: BYOK ensures that developers enjoy a seamless self-service experience while maintaining the familiarity of the Kubernetes environment they know and love.

With Qovery, developers benefit from a self-service model that facilitates feature testing in dedicated environments. This approach contributes to increased development productivity, improved development time efficiency, a reduction in the cost of the environment, and an elevation in product quality.

For more information, read the blog on the company site.

About Qovery

Founded in 2020 by Pierre Mavro, Romaric Philogene, and Morgan Perry, Qovery is at the forefront of revolutionizing application deployment. Headquartered in San Francisco, Qovery is an Internal Developer Platform helping 60,000+ platform engineers and developers to ship faster. Learn more at qovery.com.

