NVIDIA DRIVE Powers Next Generation of Transportation - From Cars and Trucks to Robotaxis and Autonomous Delivery Vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -GTC-NVIDIA today announced that leading companies across the transportation sector have adopted the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor centralized car computer to power their next-generation consumer and commercial fleets - from new energy vehicles and trucks to robotaxis, robobuses and last-mile autonomous delivery vehicles.



DRIVE Thor is an in-vehicle computing platform architected for generative AI applications, which are becoming paramount within the automotive industry. The system, the successor to DRIVE Orin, can deliver feature-rich cockpit capabilities, plus safe and secure highly automated and autonomous driving, all on a centralized platform. This next-generation AV platform will integrate the new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture , designed for transformer, LLM and generative AI workloads, which was announced during NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at GTC.

"Accelerated compute has led to transformative breakthroughs, including generative AI, which is redefining autonomy and the global transportation industry at large," said Xinzhou Wu, vice president of automotive at NVIDIA. "DRIVE Orin continues to be the AI car computer of choice for today's intelligent fleets, but now we're seeing mobility leaders looking ahead to bring NVIDIA DRIVE Thor into their next-generation, AI-enabled vehicle roadmaps."

Next-Gen AI Fleets Embrace Accelerated Compute

NVIDIA DRIVE Thor is poised to revolutionize the automotive landscape, ushering in an era where generative AI defines the driving experience. At GTC, several leading EV makers are revealing their next-gen AI vehicle fleets powered by DRIVE Thor:

BYD , the world's largest electric vehicle maker, is expanding its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA from the car to the cloud. In addition to building its next-generation EV fleets on DRIVE Thor, BYD plans to use NVIDIA's AI infrastructure for cloud-based AI development and training technologies, along with the NVIDIA Isaac and NVIDIA Omniverse platforms to develop tools and applications for virtual factory planning and retail configurators.

, the world's largest electric vehicle maker, is expanding its ongoing collaboration with NVIDIA from the car to the cloud. In addition to building its next-generation EV fleets on DRIVE Thor, BYD plans to use NVIDIA's AI infrastructure for cloud-based AI development and training technologies, along with the and platforms to develop tools and applications for virtual factory planning and retail configurators. Hyper , a premium luxury brand owned by GAC AION, announced it has selected DRIVE Thor for its next-generation EVs, which will begin production in 2025 with level 4 driving capabilities. Hyper is currently using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to power its flagship model Hyper GT, which features advanced level 2+ driving capabilities.

, a premium luxury brand owned by GAC AION, announced it has selected DRIVE Thor for its next-generation EVs, which will begin production in 2025 with level 4 driving capabilities. Hyper is currently using NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to power its flagship model Hyper GT, which features advanced level 2+ driving capabilities. XPENG has also announced it will use the NVIDIA DRIVE Thor platform as the AI brain of its next-generation EV fleets. The next-gen car computer will power the EV maker's proprietary XNGP AI-assisted driving system, enabling autonomous driving and parking capabilities, driver and passenger monitoring and other functionalities.



These EV makers join Li Auto and ZEEKR, which have already announced they're building their future vehicle roadmap on DRIVE Thor.

Powering Long-Haul Trucks, Delivery Vehicles, Robotaxis

Beyond passenger vehicles, DRIVE Thor caters to the diverse needs of other segments where high-performance compute and AI are essential for ensuring safe, secure driving operations, including trucking, robotaxis, goods delivery vehicles and more.

A number of these mobility providers are leading the charge at GTC, including:

Nuro , which develops level 4 autonomous driving technology for commercial and consumer vehicles, has selected DRIVE Thor to power the Nuro Driver, an integrated autonomous driving system consisting of Nuro's proprietary AI-first software and sensors paired with NVIDIA automotive-grade compute and networking hardware. The system will begin testing later this year.

, which develops level 4 autonomous driving technology for commercial and consumer vehicles, has selected DRIVE Thor to power the Nuro Driver, an integrated autonomous driving system consisting of Nuro's proprietary AI-first software and sensors paired with NVIDIA automotive-grade compute and networking hardware. The system will begin testing later this year. Plus , a global provider of autonomous driving software solutions, announced that future generations of its level 4 solution, SuperDrive, will run on the automotive-grade, safety-compliant DRIVE Thor centralized computer. Plus will leverage the compute performance of DRIVE Thor within its autonomous driving system to understand the world around the truck and make safe driving decisions.

, a global provider of autonomous driving software solutions, announced that future generations of its level 4 solution, SuperDrive, will run on the automotive-grade, safety-compliant DRIVE Thor centralized computer. Plus will leverage the compute performance of DRIVE Thor within its autonomous driving system to understand the world around the truck and make safe driving decisions. Waabi , which is building AI for self-driving, is leveraging DRIVE Thor to deliver the first generative AI-powered autonomous trucking solution to market. The company plans to integrate DRIVE Thor in its Waabi Driver to power safe and reliable autonomous trucks at scale.

, which is building AI for self-driving, is leveraging DRIVE Thor to deliver the first generative AI-powered autonomous trucking solution to market. The company plans to integrate DRIVE Thor in its Waabi Driver to power safe and reliable autonomous trucks at scale. WeRide, in cooperation with tier 1 partner Lenovo Vehicle Computing, is creating several level 4 autonomous driving solutions for commercial applications built on DRIVE Thor. Integrated within Lenovo's first autonomous driving domain controller AD1, this solution will be used for a wide range of urban-centered use cases, where functional safety, redundant safety design, fusion and scalability are a must.

The Great and Powerful DRIVE Thor

Slated for production vehicles as early as next year, DRIVE Thor will harness the new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, which features a generative AI engine and other cutting-edge capabilities, and wields 1,000 teraflops of performance to help ensure safe and secure autonomous machines.

To learn the latest on NVIDIA DRIVE, watch NVIDIA's GTC keynote . Register for GTC to attend sessions from NVIDIA and transportation industry leaders through March 21.

