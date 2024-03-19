Anzeige
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
IBA SA: IBA signs contract to install a Be-Efficient irradiation solution in Germany

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, March 19, 2024 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial irradiation, announced today it has signed a contract for the installation of a Be-Efficient electron beam irradiation solution equipped with two Rhodotron® accelerators in Germany.

This Be-Efficient electron beam solution includes two Rhodotron® accelerators, a Beagle® production line control system and a Building Safety System. The Be-Efficient solution will be used for e-beam irradiation for polymer crosslinking applications, which enhances the resistance of polymers.

The typical price for a Be-Efficient irradiation solution ranges from EUR 11 million to EUR 18 million, depending on the configuration and options. In addition to this contract, IBA also recently received the first payment for another contract, signed at the end of December 2023, for the installation of Be-Wide X-ray irradiation solution in the USA.

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial Solutions, commented: "We are very pleased to be supporting another company with our cutting-edge technology. Our Be-Efficient irradiation solution will be integrated into a center promoting more sustainable technology. Using electron beams in the irradiation process is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical crosslinking, as well as being safe for the end consumer."

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

ICR Consilium
Amber Fennell, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com


