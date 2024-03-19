Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nach Milliarden-Deal - Übernahme-Karussell nimmt Fahrt auf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TU | ISIN: LT0000123010 | Ticker-Symbol: WVJ
Lang & Schwarz
19.03.24
10:47 Uhr
0,940 Euro
-0,010
-1,05 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUNO ENERGIJA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9200,96010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2024 | 09:06
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kauno energija, AB. Regarding information published in the media

In response to the information published in the media about the alleged misappropriation of funds from the company, AB Kauno energija informs that at the end of 2023, funds were fraudulently transferred from the company's account to the accounts of third parties. Thanks to the prompt actions of the company, financial institutions and law enforcement, a large part of the funds has already been returned to the company's account. This event does not have a significant impact on the company's activities. The law enforcement authorities are currently conducting a pre-trial investigation.

Virgilijus Motiejunas Chief Financial Officer, tel. +37068789362


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.