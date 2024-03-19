HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - The Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition Executive Committee has decided to set up a permanent installation for the Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition, an event that highlighted Hiroshima's postwar recovery, current and future efforts in conjunction with the G7 Hiroshima Summit in May 2023. The permanent exhibition will open to the general public on Saturday, April 27, 2024 on the second floor of Shimint Hiroshima located in Hiroshima Gate Park.The permanent exhibition will be a continuation of the original concept of "providing people from around the world the opportunity to experience the path to recovery traveled by the people of Hiroshima, the resplendent sight of Hiroshima today, and their dreams for the future," but will be reorganized with new displays that make the most of video technologies. The exhibition will present the path that local companies forged together with the people of Hiroshima to recover from the ravages of the atomic bomb and how their combined efforts helped create the future. The permanent exhibition also aims to revitalize the community and realize a peaceful society.The permanent exhibition is sponsored by the newly established Pride of Hiroshima Permanent Exhibition Executive Committee, comprised of 16 participating companies, and cosponsored by The City of Hiroshima. More information about the exhibition and exhibits will be provided at a later date.OverviewName: Pride of Hiroshima ExhibitionOpening date: Saturday, April 27, 2024Venue: 2nd Floor, Shimint Hiroshima located in Hiroshima Gate ParkAdmission: FreeSponsor: Pride of Hiroshima Permanent Exhibition Executive CommitteeChairman: Koji IkedaDeputyChairmen: Kiyotaka Shobuda & Kazumi MatsuiSecretariat: Mazda Motor CorporationCo-Sponsor: The City of HiroshimaParticipating companies (Japanese alphabetic order): Andersen Institute of Bread & Life Co., Ltd., IZUMI Co., Ltd., Otafuku Sauce Co., Ltd., Daiwa Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., The Chugoku Shimbun Co., Ltd., The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc., Chudenko Corporation, Nishikawa Rubber Co., Ltd., Hirogin Holdings, Inc., Hiroshima Gas Co., Ltd., Hiroshima Electric Railway Co., Ltd., Hiroshima Toyo Carp Co., Ltd., Fujita Corporation, Fresta Holdings Co., Ltd., Mazda Motor Corporation, and Momiji Bank, Ltd.Exhibits: The exhibition will continue the concept of the original Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition, but will be reorganized to make full use of video technologies to present the path that local companies forged to recover after the atomic bomb and then the efforts that helped create the future.Source: mazdaCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.