Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice- Randstad N.V. EUR 500mil 3.61% due 12 March 2029
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
March 19, 2024
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Randstad N.V.
EUR 500,000,000
3.61% Notes due 12 March 2029
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,
dated 28 February 2024
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Randstad N.V.
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
XS2782937937
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
3.61% Notes due 12 March 2029
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
BofA Securities
ING Bank N.V.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
