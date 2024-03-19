Anzeige
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice- Randstad N.V. EUR 500mil 3.61% due 12 March 2029

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

Post Stabilisation Notice- Randstad N.V. EUR 500mil 3.61% due 12 March 2029

March 19, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Randstad N.V.

EUR 500,000,000

3.61% Notes due 12 March 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EMTN Programme,

dated 28 February 2024

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Randstad N.V.

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

XS2782937937

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

3.61% Notes due 12 March 2029

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

BofA Securities

ING Bank N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


