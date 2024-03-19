OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced the completion of patient enrolment in its Phase II CoTikiS trial, marking another step in the clinical development of its novel anti-IL-7R antibody, OSE-127/Lusvertikimab, in moderate to severe ulcerative colitis (UC). Lusvertikimab is OSE's most advanced immune-inflammation asset, and we view the upcoming top-line efficacy results (from induction to week 10 and after six months of maintenance; expected by mid-2024) as representing a significant inflection point for the company, following the commencement of Phase III trials for its lead asset, Tedopi, in the US. With this news, we see the upward momentum continuing for OSE, which saw an uplift in sentiment following the recent collaboration agreement with AbbVie (up to $713m with $48m upfront payment) to develop its pre-clinical asset OSE-230 in chronic/severe inflammation.

