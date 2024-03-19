Germany's K2 Systems says that its new mounting system will be available in the spring. It supports module elevation of 10 degrees to 15 degrees. K2 Systems, a German PV mounting system specialist, has introduced a new mounting system for green rooftops. Green roofs are the roofs of buildings that are partially or fully covered with plants. Its new K2 GreenRoof Vento System is due to hit the market in the spring. The company said the mounting is made of aluminum 6063 T66, stainless steel A2-70, and polyethylene. "The K2 development team took care to minimize disruption to the greenery with small ...

