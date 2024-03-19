Dr Hillary Ray and Michael Gibbons join board, bringing significant financial services experience and oversight

Pepper Advantage Ireland, the Irish entity of Pepper Advantage Group, today announces the appointment of Michael Gibbons and Dr Hillary Ray as Non-Executive Directors, effective immediately. Michael also becomes Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

The appointments add significant institutional asset management and banking experience to Pepper Advantage Ireland's board as the firm invests in its data and technology to improve customer operations:

Michael Gibbons: Michael joins with a wealth of expertise ranging from investment banking to asset management and has held executive board roles for Yew Tree Investment Fund plc and Yew Grove REIT plc, as well as several property management companies. As Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, Michael will also be responsible for facilitating a view of risk factors across the company.

Pepper Advantage Ireland is also looking to add a third Non-Executive Director to the board in the next few months, subject to regulatory approvals. In addition, Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO of Pepper Advantage, has rejoined the board as interim Chair as the company further enhances its operations.

Fraser Gemmell, Global CEO, Pepper Advantage, and interim Chair, Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: "Hillary and Michael's extensive experience working for and advising leading institutions will be invaluable to our business as we expand our capabilities. Both have a deep understanding of the Irish market and the risk management space expertise that will help us bolster our service to customers in Ireland. Their support and advice will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our operations and leverage our investments in technology to strengthen our position in this important market."

Michael Gibbons, non-executive director for Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: "I am delighted to be joining Pepper Advantage Ireland and look forward to supporting the business with experience acquired through a career serving leading investment firms. As the newly appointed Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, my focus will be to ensure the firm continues to drive the highest standards in risk management and deliver the best outcomes for borrowers and clients."

Dr Hillary Ray, non-executive director for Pepper Advantage Ireland, said: "I am excited to join the team at Pepper Advantage Ireland as a Non-Executive Director. My aim is to use my experience working on compliance regimes and corporate governance to improve operational resilience and strengthen customer-centric frameworks. Pepper Advantage is a key player in the Irish market and is committed to striving for the highest standards in the industry, and I am proud to be supporting the team in that journey."

About Pepper Advantage

Pepper Advantage is a global credit intelligence company that offers a range of data led and credit management services via a technology platform that spans across Asia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company, with $55 billion (USD) assets under management, operates in multiple asset classes including residential and commercial mortgages, real estate, SME loans, asset financing and leasing, auto and consumer loans, credit cards, retail finance and BNPL, in addition to offering outsourced operational support services to both financial and non-financial clients. It helps investors, financial institutions, fintechs, and banks manage their credit portfolios, reducing the cost and complexities of systems and supporting new non-bank lending, with a particular focus on clients whose customers are underserved by traditional mainstream lenders. Follow on LinkedIn.

