Redpanda Lowers the Barriers to Streaming Data with Agile New Scale-to-Zero Service

At Kafka Summit London, Redpanda announced the availability of Redpanda Serverless, a fully managed, pay-as-you-go edition of its powerful, cost-effective streaming data platform. Redpanda Serverless empowers developers to get started with streaming data in seconds and to automatically scale the service up or down to match their data workloads. As with all Redpanda products, Redpanda Serverless is fully Apache Kafka API-compatible, ensuring it works with the complete Kafka ecosystem without requiring changes to application code.

"The magic of Redpanda Serverless is its ability to create a globally available cluster in the blink of an eye," said Redpanda CEO and founder Alex Gallego. "Engineered from the ground up for massive multi-tenancy, speed and performance, Redpanda Serverless is the most cost effective and simplest way to get started with streaming, whether you are a solo dev just getting started or an expert at a large enterprise looking to absorb spikes and scale to zero during downtime."

With Redpanda Serverless, developers will be able to tap into the Redpanda streaming data ecosystem to build new real-time applications. Redpanda collaborates with leading companies in event-driven application design, stream processing, databases, and real-time analytics including:

Event-driven application design: Aklivity, AWS Lambda from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bytewax, Conduktor, Meroxa, Prisma, and Quix

Aklivity, AWS Lambda from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bytewax, Conduktor, Meroxa, Prisma, and Quix Stream processing and analytics engines: Arroyo, Decodable, DeltaStream, MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, Timeplus, and Ververica

Arroyo, Decodable, DeltaStream, MongoDB Atlas Stream Processing, Timeplus, and Ververica Databases and real-time analytics pipelines: ClickHouse, Feldera, Materialize, MongoDB, Neon, QuestDB, RisingWave, SingleStore, TiDB, and Tinybird

"Due to the constraints of IoT environments, we have to engineer for efficiency and performance at every layer of Exein's Enterprise platform," said Juxhin Dyrmishi Brigjaj, Head of Engineering at Exein. "Redpanda Serverless lets us run our service in a cost-efficient manner that scales with our usage spikes, so we can focus on enforcing compliance and putting security on autopilot for our customers' IoT fleets."

This new serverless offering rounds out Redpanda's fully managed cloud deployment options, which include a dedicated Redpanda Cloud service as well as a Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) option. An industry first, Redpanda BYOC solves data sovereignty in the cloud by keeping the user's data and underlying security credentials in the user's cloud infrastructure. Redpanda also offers self-hosted Redpanda Enterprise and a freely available Redpanda Community edition.

Redpanda Serverless is available as a free 14-day trial. Thereafter, the product is available within an affordable, usage-based pricing model.

On March 26th at 9am PST Redpanda will host a live launch event for Redpanda Serverless that will include a live demo, customer roundtable and Q&A. To register for the event or to sign-up for an on-demand recording of the event, visit: https://go.redpanda.com/redpanda-serverless-launch-stream-march2024

About Redpanda

Redpanda is the streaming data platform for developers. API-compatible with Apache Kafka, Redpanda introduces a breakthrough architecture and disruptive capabilities that make it an easy, fast, scalable, and cost-effective engine of record for both real-time and historical enterprise data. Innovators like Lacework, Jump Trading, Vodafone, Moody's, Hotels Network and Alpaca rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @redpandadata.

