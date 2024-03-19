Clearwater Analytics: Clearwater Successfully Implements PRISM for Aegon Asset Management to Help Support Business Growth

Clearwater PRISM Easily Aggregates Multi-Asset Client Investment Data, Enabling Growth and a Differentiated Client Experience

BOISE, Idaho and LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based data, investment management, accounting, reporting and analytics solutions, today announced that Aegon Asset Management (Aegon AM) has implemented Clearwater PRISM for its global client reporting needs. Aegon AM is an active global investment business with EUR 305 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023.

Clearwater PRISM offers a modern and user-friendly solution, which ensures a differentiated client experience. The flexibility and scalability of Clearwater's SaaS-based client reporting solution will help support Aegon AM in its work to expand its client base and increase asset flows. Moreover, Clearwater's out-of-the-box data model helps to reduce the risks associated with large-scale IT development programs that require extensive funding and resources.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Clearwater and accelerate our digital transformation with a state-of-the-art data hub. Clearwater PRISM will enable our client services team to quickly access high quality portfolio data and respond to on-demand client inquiries," said Mike Tumilty, COO at Aegon AM.

"This is a story of building a valued partnership with a client and earning the right to expand that partnership," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "We are delighted that an industry leader, such as Aegon AM, is successfully implementing Clearwater PRISM, as its all-in-one client investment reporting solution. Clearwater PRISM empowers asset managers with the insights they need to provide their clients with best-in-class client engagement and service."

Clearwater PRISM is a leading client reporting platform for asset managers, designed for firms that want a comprehensive view of their portfolios that span multiple platforms. The Clearwater PRISM platform enables firms to consolidate information across multiple accounting engines, analytic platforms, and data sources for an all-in-one client reporting solution. To learn more about Clearwater PRISM, talk to an expert today.

About Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management is an active global investor with 385 investment professionals that manage and advise on assets of USD 338 billion* for a global client-base of pension plans, public funds, insurance companies, banks, wealth managers, family offices and foundations.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_v3_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-successfully-implements-prism-for-aegon-asset-management-to-help-support-business-growth-302092141.html