ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces Kleber Silva to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining

ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company, today announces that Kleber Silva is nominated Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal and appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining, effective 08 April 2024. Kleber will report to Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal and he will be a member of the Group Management Committee.

Stefan Buys, who has been the chief executive since October 2021, is leaving the company on 30 March 2024 to pursue other opportunities. Stefan safely advanced ArcelorMittal's mining business in both Liberia and Canada, and facilitated the progression of key projects. ArcelorMittal would like to take this opportunity to thank Stefan for his significant contribution to ArcelorMittal.

Kleber is re-joining ArcelorMittal after leaving the group in 2017 to join Eramet as deputy chief executive officer and chief operating officer responsible for mining and metals. At Eramet, he was responsible for the global mining, plant and metallurgical activities for manganese, nickel, zircon, titanium, mineral sands, manganese alloys and lithium. Kleber has an extensive experience of 35 years in mining and metal industries, with great achievements in safety, value creation, growth, turnaround, and operational excellence. He began his career in 1988 at MBR and Vale. Since then, he has held various senior operation responsibilities within Vale Brazil and at Québec Cartier Mining Company in Canada (later ArcelorMittal Mines Canada). In 2006, Kleber became Vice President of ArcelorMittal, overseeing mining operations and later assumed the role of head of iron ore operations and CTO iron ore mines in August 2008. In May 2012, Kleber was appointed Executive Vice President of ArcelorMittal and head of iron ore.

Kleber holds a master's degree from the École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris, France. Kleber is also a mining engineer from "Escola de Minas da Universidade Federal de Ouro Preto, UFOP.

Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO ArcelorMittal, said:

"I must thank Stefan for his significant contribution to ArcelorMittal. He is an exceptional, safety-focused leader and we have benefitted considerably from the expertise and know-how he has brought to our group. I am also delighted Kleber is returning to ArcelorMittal - he is a capable and accomplished leader who knows the mining industry and ArcelorMittal very well. With his extensive global experience, he is well placed to lead us in the next phase of our development."

Kleber Silva said:

"I am looking forward to the challenge of returning to ArcelorMittal as CEO of its mining business. It's a great honour and privilege for me. I am excited to collaborate with the team to implement ArcelorMittal's mining growth plans while also addressing key industry trends - particularly safety, ESG, decarbonization and digitalization - that is shaping our industry's future. There is a lot to do, and I am eager to get started."

