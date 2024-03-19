Wide-ranging upgrades include certificate retrieval and updating, automatic renewal, expanded reporting

GMO GlobalSign, Inc. a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today announced the availability of the latest iteration of its PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow. The updates to the GMO GlobalSign PKIaaS Connector enables ServiceNow customers to better manage their digital certificates, with more timely actions on issuance and expiration, detailed reports, as well as real-time status of key metrics. Through ServiceNow's connection to GMO GlobalSign's certificate management platform, Atlas, enterprises can easily manage their digital certificate requests within their existing ServiceNow instance.

With the upgrades in GMO GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector, ServiceNow users have expanded certificate lifecycle management capabilities for manual and automated certificate renewal, retrieve and update certificates, filter by expiration, send certificates in email and support expiry notifications via email. In addition, the expanded capabilities in the new update enable improved version comparison with actions such as daily validation policy updates and multiple report types on dashboards, issued and revoked certificates, expiring certificates and service usage. These new capabilities of the PKIaaS Connector are ideal for ServiceNow customers who require a better way to manage certificate automation, especially with rapidly decreasing certificate lifecycles.

"The updates in our PKIaaS Connector for ServiceNow come at a time when certificate automation is more important than ever," said Mike Boyle, Alliance Manager, GMO GlobalSign. "With the likelihood of 90-day certificates growing by the day, companies need a reliable, easier way to manage their certificates because we know it is not always easy. But with the newest capabilities of our offering, which is already highly customizable, ServiceNow users will be better prepared than ever for short-lived certificate cycles."

The benefits of GMO GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector include:

Fully customizable, it gives IT teams the flexibility of fitting around existing organizational workflows and approval processes;

Greatly expanded certificate lifecycle management capabilities, including automatic and manual renewal;

Improved reporting for certificate expiry and renewal;

Gain insights with a user-friendly/comprehensive dashboard which includes certificate reports and interactive filters for streamlined certificate management. Effortlessly dispatch certificates through email, and conveniently access downloadable certificates and trust chains directly;

Empowers IT teams to manage and authenticate a broad array of identities including servers and users;

Single workflows which improve visibility across enterprise; and

Reduces risks and costs associated with manual certificate management.

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we're trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of Global Partnerships at ServiceNow. "GMO GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."

To learn more about GlobalSign's PKIaaS Connector and the details regarding its newest features, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/servicenow.

