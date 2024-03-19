Albanian researchers say that solar could be key to reducing Albania's reliance on energy imports, but the nation will need to invest in grid infrastructure, streamline laws, and enhance access to funding to support deployment. Researchers from Albanian University have conducted a review of the Albanian PV market and have concluded that the integration of PV in the country's energy mix is "not merely an option, but a strategic imperative for Albania's sustainable energy future. " A move toward more solar is partly an attempt to diversify Albania's electricity sources. In "Evaluation and integration ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...