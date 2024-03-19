Mondi Plc - Annual Financial Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2024

POSTING OF INTEGRATED REPORT, PUBLICATION OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MONDI plc

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2023 and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc (the "Company") have been issued and posted to shareholders today, 19 March 2024. The audited consolidated financial statements reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2023 do not contain any material changes from the results published in Mondi plc's preliminary statement (which were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP) issued on 22 February 2024.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

- Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2023

- Mondi plc Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

- Mondi plc Form of Proxy for 2024 Annual General Meeting

Mondi's 2023 Sustainable Development report has also been published today. The report provides an overview of Mondi's performance and approach to sustainable development.

The Mondi Group Integrated report and financial statements 2023, Sustainable Development report 2023 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc are available on the Mondi Group website at www.mondigroup.com .

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Mondi plc ("AGM") is due to be held at 10:30 (UK time) on 3 May 2024 at Mercedes-Benz World, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL, United Kingdom.

We will again be offering shareholders the choice of joining the meeting in person or electronically through the online Lumi platform, which can be accessed by following the instructions in the Notice of AGM on our website at https://www.mondigroup.com/investors/shareholder-information/shareholder-meetings/ . Shareholders attending the AGM electronically will be able to hear the directors, ask questions (in writing or verbally) and vote in real time as if they were attending in person.

To be entitled to vote at the AGM, shareholders on the UK register must be registered in the register of members of the Company as at 18:30 (UK time) on 1 May 2024. Shareholders on the South African branch register must be registered on the branch register as at 18.00 (SA time) on 29 April 2024; the last date to trade for this purpose is 24 April 2024.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.