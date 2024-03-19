Banxso Ignites South African Trading Scene with Inaugural Tour de Banxso

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Banxso, a prominent player in the online trading world, has successfully launched the Tour de Banxso, South Africa's latest trading spectacle, set to revitalize the financial trading community. This highly anticipated event, running from February 15 to May 15, 2024, promises participants 90 days of unparalleled trading excitement, marrying the thrill of the market with the grandeur of classic racing.

Authorized and regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Banxso has carved a niche for itself in providing stellar trading experiences from its base in Cape Town. The Tour de Banxso marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to offer unique and engaging trading competitions to its clientele.

The competition is not just about trading prowess but also about celebrating a love for the golden age of racing. The grand prize, a 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, valued at a breathtaking R2,800,000, is a testament to the event's homage to the classic racing era. The winner will not only take home this vintage marvel but also gain entry to the prestigious Cape 1000 Classic Car Race, alongside an Official Mille Miglia Chopard Watch worth R200,000.

The spirit of competition extends beyond the top prize, with second and third-place winners receiving exclusive invites to witness the Mille Miglia 2024 race in Italy and their own Chopard watches, respectively.

Entry into the Tour de Banxso requires traders to make a minimum deposit of R100,000 and execute at least 100 trades across ten different assets. Winners will be decided based on the highest winning ratio, ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all.

Participants will compete using dedicated competition accounts, designed to keep the focus squarely on trading skill by eschewing deposit bonuses or cash-back promotions. This unique setup, combined with real-time leaderboard updates, aims to replicate the adrenaline-pumping intensity of the Mille Miglia race, allowing traders to experience the rush of the trading floor and the racetrack simultaneously.

As the competition draws to a close on May 15, 2024, all open trades will be concluded at market prices, adding a final layer of strategy to this electrifying race to the finish line.

Banxso's foray into blending financial trading with the allure of classic car racing through the Tour de Banxso is more than a competition; it's a celebration of the timeless appeal of vintage motorsports and a testament to the innovative spirit of the trading world. This event is set to become a hallmark for traders and car enthusiasts alike, offering a rare opportunity to indulge in two passions simultaneously.

In addition to fostering this unique trading experience, Banxso proudly sponsors Bafana Bafana and South African UFC Champion Dricus du Plessis, further solidifying its commitment to supporting South African talent and sporting excellence.

As the Tour de Banxso progresses, participants and spectators alike are poised to witness a thrilling blend of finance and racing heritage, marking an exciting chapter in South Africa's trading and automotive history.

Media Contact details:

Manpreet Singh

manpreet@banxso.com

+16465064977

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/banxso-ignites-south-african-trading-scene-with-inaugural-tour-de-banxso-302092773.html