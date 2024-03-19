Scientists in Korea have built a green hydrogen system prototype that embeds a PV generation unit based on photoanodes made of perosvksite solar cells. The device purportedly achieved a solar-to-hydrogen efficiency of 9. 8% for a device with a size of 0. 25 cm2, and 8. 5% for a system measuring 123. 2 cm2. A group of researchers from South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) has designed a PV-powered scalable photoelectrochemical (PEC) system to produce green hydrogen that reportedly achieves a solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency of 9. 8%. "Our system is a first ...

