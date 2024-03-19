A group of researchers from Sweden has developed a new model to find the optimal tilt angle in PV installations located at high latitudes. The new approach takes into account, among other factors, the effect of transmittance change based on snow. Scientists from Sweden have developed a novel model for optimal PV installation angles in cold high-latitude regions. The model uses weather big data and also accounts for the effect of transmittance change caused by snow, which is calculated by taking into account snow depth, as well as its melting rate. "Snow-induced loss might be a small proportion ...

