Chinese solar manufacturer Longi has responded to recent media reports claiming that it might cut 30% of its global workforce. Longi has revealed it might reduce its global workforce due to an "increasingly competitive environment" in the solar industry. "In order to adapt to market changes and improve organizational efficiency, Longi is optimizing its workforce," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The expected job reduction rate is about 5% of total employees, and the information circulating online about our company's '30% layoff' plan is false. " The statement refers to an article ...

