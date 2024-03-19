Scientists in Denmark attempted for the first time to build a selenium-silicon tandem solar cell and found the device was immediately able to deliver a remarkable open-circuit voltage. Despite its current low efficiency levels, the new cell concept promises to reach efficiencies over 40%, according to its creators. A group of scientists led by the Technical University of Denmark has developed a tandem solar cell based on a top cell with a selenium (Se) absorber and a bottom device made of silicon (Si). The novelty of the research consisted of integrating for the first time a wide energy bandgap ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...