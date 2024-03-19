Strawberry Fields REIT Announces 2023 Year-End Operating Results

SOUTH BEND, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:STRW) (the "Company") reported today its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

For the year ended December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022:

FFO was $49.5 million and $45.0 million, respectively.

AFFO was $52.7 million and $51.1 million, respectively.

Net income was $20.2 million and $16.4 million, respectively.

Rental income received was $99.8 million and $92.5 million, respectively.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman & CEO noted: "Today we are pleased to be reporting another strong year for the Company. 2023 was a banner year, beginning with the uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange and continuing the with acquisition of the 24 buildings in Indiana for $102 million. As we look forward to 2024, we have a robust pipeline that will allow the Company to grow with existing and new Operators. With this in mind, we will continue to grow in a calculated and controlled manner, as we have over the last 20+ years, and look for opportunities that are accretive to the shareholders. Lastly, in 2023 the Company maintained REIT status by distributing in excess of $20 million to shareholders; the amount distributed represents only 44% of AFFO."

Dividend

On March 8, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21, 2024.

Annual Meeting

The Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 will be entitled to receive notice of and to participate at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will be held at 2477 E. Commercial Dr. Ft. Lauderdale FL 23308.

2023 Annual Results

Rental revenues: Rental revenues during 2023 increased by $7.3 million or 7.8% compared to fiscal year 2022, The additional rental income arising from the renegotiation of certain leases, the receipt of rent from the acquisition of 24 facilities and additional property taxes being reimbursed by the tenants.

Depreciation and Amortization: Increase in depreciation of $0.7 million or 2.7% from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023 is primarily due to $102.0 million of new real estate investments in the third quarter of 2023.

Loss on real estate investment impairment: In February 2023, one facility under one of our Southern Illinois master leases was closed. The closure was made at the request of the tenant and was mainly for efficiency reasons. This facility was leased under a master lease with two other facilities. The closure did not result in any reduction in the aggregate rent payable under the master lease, which has been paid without interruption. As a result of the closure, the Company is seeking to sell the property. Since the facility is no longer licensed to operate as a skilled nursing facility, the Company wrote off its remaining book value.

General and Administrative Expense: The decrease in general and administrative expenses of $(0.4) million or 5.8% during fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 is primarily due to lower operating expenses incurred in the year ended December 31, 2023

Property and other Taxes: The increase in property taxes of $1.3 million or 10.1% during fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022 is primarily due was primarily due to increases in real estate taxes and franchise taxes partially as a result of the acquisition of the Indiana Facilities.

Credit for Doubtful Accounts: During 2022, the Company recognized $5.6 million in income from the recovery of a written off asset relating to the successful foreclosure of mortgages held by the Company on properties located in Massachusetts.

Interest expense, net: The increase in interest expense of $3.9 million or 19.2% from Fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023 is primarily related to additional interest payments for Series D Bonds, a second commercial bank loan facility obtained in connection with the acquisition of the Indiana Facilities, increases in the floating rate on the Company's commercial bank loan facilities and additional interest on Series C Bonds that were issued in 2023.

Foreign Currency Transaction Loss: Our bond indebtedness is denominated in NIS. As a result, we are subject to potential foreign currency transaction loss due to changes in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the New Israel Shekel. In 2022, we recorded a foreign currency transaction loss of $10.9 million in connection with the repayment of the Series B Bonds in 2022. There was a gain of $0.5 million in foreign currency transactions for 2023.

Other (loss) income: The increase in other loss of $1.0 million was the result of a fee paid to an investment banking firm in connection with the cancellation of an agreement with respect to a proposed financing transaction.

Net Income: The increase in net income from $16.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 to $20.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 is primarily due to increases in rental revenue (net of increase in real estate taxes) and the decline in foreign currency losses offset by an impairment loss , the decline in credit for doubtful accounts, and an increase in interest expense

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 109 healthcare facilities comprise 99 skilled nursing facilities, eight assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: future financing plans, business strategies, growth prospects and operating and financial performance; expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends; and compliance with and changes in governmental regulations.

Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent its spread and the related impact on our business or the businesses of our tenants; (ii) the ability and willingness of our tenants to meet and/or perform their obligations under the triple-net leases we have entered into with them, including, without limitation, their respective obligations to indemnify, defend and hold us harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (iii) the ability of our tenants to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the properties we lease to them; (iv) the ability and willingness of our tenants to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant, as well as any obligations, including indemnification obligations, we may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing tenant; (v) the availability of and the ability to identify (a) tenants who meet our credit and operating standards, and (b) suitable acquisition opportunities, and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties to such tenants on favorable terms; (vi) the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; (vii) access to debt and equity capital markets; (viii) fluctuating interest rates; (ix) the ability to retain our key management personnel; (x) the ability to maintain our status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); (xi) changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; (xii) other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and (xiii) any additional factors included under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report Form 10-K dated March 19, 2024, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except in the normal course of our public disclosure obligations, we expressly disclaim any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations, definitions and important discussions regarding the usefulness and limitations of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures used in this release can be found below.

Investor Relations:

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

IR@sfreit.com

+1 (773) 747-4100 x422

STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in $000's, except share data)



December 31,

2023 2022 Assets



Real estate investments, net $ 518,314 $ 438,911 Cash and cash equivalents 12,173 20,197 Restricted cash and equivalents 25,585 25,507 Straight-line rent receivable, net 23,334 23,534 Right of use lease asset 1,542 1,833 Goodwill, other intangible assets and lease rights 8,604 11,632 Deferred financing expenses 6,035 5,791 Notes receivable, net 17,706 19,419 Other assets 3,502 176 Total Assets $ 616,795 $ 547,000

Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,907 $ 13,723 Bonds, net 100,294 74,412 Notes payable and other debt 436,192 381,003 Operating lease liability 1,542 1,833 Other liabilities 14,587 10,892 Non-controlling interest redemption liability - 15,753 Total Liabilities $ 569,522 $ 497,616 Commitments and Contingencies (Notes 8 and 14) Equity Common stock, $.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares

authorized, 6,487,856 and 6,365,856 shares issued and

outstanding in 2023 and 2022 - - Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Additional paid in capital $ 5,746 $ 5,792 Accumulated other comprehensive income 529 386 Retained earnings 1,232 1,608 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 7,507 $ 7,786 Non-controlling interest $ 39,766 $ 41,598 Total Equity $ 47,273 $ 49,384 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 616,795 $ 547,000

STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in $000's, except share data)



Year Ended December 31,

2023 2022





Revenues



Rental revenues $ 99,805 $ 92,543

Expenses: Depreciation $ 26,207 25,530 Amortization 3,028 3,028 Loss on real estate investment impairment 2,451 - General and administrative expenses 5,662 6,012 Property taxes 14,459 13,131 Facility rent expenses 559 532 Credit for doubtful accounts - (5,636 ) Total expenses $ 52,366 $ 42,597 Income from operations 47,439 49,946

Interest expense, net $ (24,443 ) $ (20,507 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (560 ) (504 ) Mortgage insurance premium (1,671 ) (1,704 ) Total interest expense $ (26,674 ) $ (22,715 ) Other income (loss): Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 462 (10,932 ) Other (loss) income (983 ) 120 Total other loss (521 ) (10,812 ) Net income $ 20,244 $ 16,419 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (17,748 ) (14,567 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 2,496 1,852 Other comprehensive income: Gain due to foreign currency translation 1,624 14,256 Reclassification of foreign currency transaction (gains) losses (462 ) 10,932 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,019 ) (22,347 ) Comprehensive income $ 2,639 $ 4,693 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2,496 $ 1,852 Basic and diluted income per common share $ .39 $ .31

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,365,196 6,008,953

Funds From Operations ("FFO")

The Company believes that net income as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. We also believe that funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), and adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of our operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that use historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, NAREIT created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. AFFO is defined as FFO excluding the impact of straight-line rent, above-/below-market leases, non-cash compensation and certain non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, we excluded as non-recurring items a gain in the amount of $0.5 million and a loss of $10.9 million, respectively, in reclassification of foreign currency transactions the Company recorded with respect to foreign currency fluctuations that the Company realized at the time of bond principal payment. We believe that the use of FFO, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among REITs more meaningful. We consider FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed above, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare our operating performance between periods or as compared to other companies.

While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity or operating performance. FFO and AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to our real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. Further, our computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other REITs that do not define FFO in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition or define AFFO differently than we do.

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO and AFFO for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

FFO and AFFO:



Year Ended

December 31,

2023 2022





Net income $ 20,244 $ 16,419 Depreciation and amortization 29,235 28,558 Funds from Operations 49,479 44,977 Adjustments to FFO: Credit for doubtful accounts(1) - (5,636 ) Straight-line rent (30 ) (272 ) Straight-line rent receivable write-off(2) 230 1,075 Contact cancellation expense for proposed financing(3) 1,000 - Loss on real estate impairment (4) 2,451 - Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (462 ) 10,932 Funds from Operations, as Adjusted $ 52,668 $ 51,076

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recovered $4.4 million in cash with respect to foreclosure sales of assets in Massachusetts. In addition, the Company recognized $1.2 million with respect to a foreclosed property in Massachusetts.

(2) The Company recognized a loss of $1,075,000 in the second quarter of 2022 due to the write-off of straight-line rent receivables related to the Southern Illinois facilities

(3) The Company incurred a non-recurring expense of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 in connection with the cancellation of a contract with an investment banking firm related to a proposed financing.

(4) Loss on real estate investment impairment: In February 2023, one facility under one of our Southern Illinois master leases was closed. The closure was made at the request of the tenant and was mainly for efficiency reasons. This facility was leased under a master lease with two other facilities. The closure did not result in any reduction in the aggregate rent payable under the master lease, which was paid without interruption. As a result of the closure, the Company is seeking to sell the property. Since the facility is no longer licensed to operate as a skilled nursing facility, the Company wrote off its remaining book value.

SOURCE: Strawberry Fields REIT

View the original press release on accesswire.com