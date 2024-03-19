SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart As Exclusive Catering Group To Host Top Franchise Groups from 18 Countries Organized by Taiwan Government, Further Advancing JV in the US and in Global Markets, Supporting Growth For Beneway IPO

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) SUIC's I.Hart Group is recently acknowledged by the Taiwan government as exclusive catering group and awarded the Role Model status that demonstrates its excellence and innovation to global clients and partners. Taiwan government organizes a special delegation from 18 countries. This will advance I.Hart Group's joint ventures that will bring together world-class business leaders and further its initiatives in the U.S. and in global markets, paving the way for fast growth of Beneway USA's IPO. Together SUIC and partners create an unparalleled business operations strengthening their value chains.

I.Hart Group, Taiwan has been selected as a exclusive role model by the Taiwan government agency, O.C.A.C. https://www.ocac.gov.tw/ocac/. I.Hart is also presenting its award winning central kitchen, restaurant and products during this exclusive visit. This new accolade enhances I.Hart's roster of noteworthy achievements and awards including awards won by its chefs and culinary teams in the past years - the National Yushan Award conferred for three consecutive years in the categories of The Most Outstanding Enterprise, Outstanding Enterprise Leader and The Best Product special awards.

I.Hart Group is currently operating 150 global franchised locations under a variety of brands and products. It is working on integrating more successful brands into its family in Asia, such as Thai Food, Hainan Chicken, Asia style BBQ skewer, targeting 25 different brands to enter the US franchise market in 50 states. It is replicating its successful multi-branding business model and is teaming up with US top franchise marketing and sales agencies to expand and achieve its target of 750 franchises and self-owned restaurants prior to its IPO.

SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. "Our vision and passion seek and create viable solutions using our new-generation technologies will empower our partner merchants, franchisees and suppliers and make a difference for our customers around the world, forming our global technology hub in the process. This is how SUIC applies innovation power to bring about enduring value to our shareholders and to the society. We are committed to building on this legacy as SUIC and Beneway move forward together." said Hank Wang, CEO.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

