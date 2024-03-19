Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Announces and Secures New Unattended Retail Management Platform - Parlevel systems

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Canopus Biopharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA) dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) has partnered with Parlevel Systems to assist with the optimization of its vending, micro market, and unattended retail operations.

Parlevel, recognized as the fastest-growing provider of vending management systems (VMS) for vending operators and office coffee service (OCS) providers, offers innovative solutions tailored to enhance operational efficiency and drive sales.

Following the implementation of Parlevel's vending management platform, BHC has witnessed significant operational improvements, with an impressive 10-15% increase in sales across most machines connected to Parlevel's system.

Parlevel's VMS offers an extensive range of capabilities, encompassing features like product spoilage tracking, prekitting applications, and a warehouse module. Additionally, tailored functionalities such as smart routing, product merchandising and stockout reduction aim to empower vending operators to enhance sales and elevate customer satisfaction.

According to the company's CEO, "Our management team recognized the need for technology solutions to achieve our growth objectives while prioritizing customer satisfaction. Since implementing Parlevel's VMS, we have witnessed immediate improvements through functionalities such as inventory monitoring to expiration date scheduling."

By utilizing Parlevel's real-time data and remote monitoring capabilities, BHC can optimize revenue, minimize costs, and deliver superior service to its community. Leveraging tools such as dynamic routing, product merchandising recommendations, machine alerts, prekitting, and more, BHC can streamline operations across vending, micro markets, office coffee, and other business lines, thereby enhancing overall operational efficiencies.

For more information about Canopus Biopharma Inc. (CBIA) dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC), visit www.blueheaven.cafe

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (DBA Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.) Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

Disclaimer: The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and, as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

