Master data management (MDM) solutions provider Stibo Systems today announced that it has been named a 'Champion' in Bloor Research's 2023 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Update for the second consecutive year. Bloor's report assesses the leading MDM companies, and Champion status is the highest of three designations given to solution providers.

"With its cloud-native MDM solution and strong AI capabilities, Stibo Systems scored well in our annual master data management market update," said Andy Hayler, Data-as-an-Asset Practice Leader at Bloor Research. "We recognize Stibo Systems' deep understanding of customers' need for trustworthy and accurate data to fuel Generative AI and how important that is to the businesses they serve. The customers that participated in our research came across as enthusiastic and highly engaged with Stibo Systems and its innovative product journey."

Bloor's market update scores vendors based on assessments of their standing in the dimensions of financial viability, customer base, revenues, growth, technology breadth, technology depth, geographic coverage and breadth of partner network. Scoring for the report is also heavily influenced by customer satisfaction, which Bloor analysts determine by surveying vendor customers.

"Master data is essential for businesses to make decisions, reduce inconsistencies and glean important insights. Stibo Systems is proud to be recognized as a Champion in Bloor Research's latest update on the MDM market," said Adrian Carr, Stibo Systems CEO. "It's our mission to deliver the most trustworthy and accurate data to our customers, and we'll continue to do so by accelerating our AI capabilities and offering the most innovative SaaS MDM solutions."

For more information on Bloor Research's 2023 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Update, please visit: https://www.stibosystems.com/resources/bloor-mdm-market-update

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire a single, accurate view of their master data so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of Stibo Software Group, which is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The foundational ownership guarantees the long-term perspective of the business. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.

