CGI Inc.: CGI selected by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to improve Medicare access for more than 65 million beneficiaries nationwide

New modernization initiative will evolve the agency's Health Plan Management System

FAIRFAX, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), has been awarded a single award, firm-fixed price contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to help improve access to Medicare for millions of beneficiaries by modernizing the agency's Health Plan Management System (HPMS). By evolving the HPMS through advanced technologies, CGI will help CMS optimize the plan enrollment and compliance processes for more than 800 private health and drug plans currently participating in the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D (MAPD) programs. The contract includes a 1-year base period, as well as four 1-year option periods, for a total contract value of US$72M.

CGI will build upon the success of HPMS as a secure, reliable, and high-performing system through modernization initiatives such as integrating intelligent automation, leveraging cloud efficient tools, delivering data analytics and applying Agile delivery methodologies. CGI also will apply new and advanced technologies to help meet increasing stakeholder expectations and enhance cybersecurity to address new threat vectors.

"With more than two decades of experience in delivering complex enterprise information technology projects for HPMS, we are proud to extend our support to further advance the CMS HPMS mission and help transform the accessibility of health plans for Medicare beneficiaries through a secure system," said Ksheeraja Velangulam, CGI Vice-President, Consulting Services, and Lead for CGI's HPMS engagement. "Through our comprehensive healthcare industry knowledge and deep technical expertise, we will deliver innovative solutions that enable CMS to meet the evolving expectations of program beneficiaries."

Under the contract, CGI will provide solutions for optimizing the annual lifecycle activities required for the successful execution of every MAPD plan as well as strategic business and technical solutions to deliver a full-service website designed to optimize the HPMS user experience. With more than 70 software modules of varying sizes and complexity, HPMS supports critical functions impacting 65 million Medicare beneficiaries enrolling into MAPD health plans. HPMS also features a Plan Management Dashboard, which organizes HPMS data and visually presents key performance indicators for CMS and health plan executives.

"CGI understands the current challenges in operationalizing data for the Medicare, Medicaid, and healthcare marketplace communities," said Steve Sousa, CGI Senior Vice-President & Health and Social Services Business Unit lead. "As the need for evolving digital ecosystem interoperability continues to grow, CGI supports CMS to reinvent digital strategies and optimize operations to improve the beneficiary journey and customer experience."

