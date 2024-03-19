Saint James School of Medicine Celebrates Unprecedented Success in Residency Match Results

Record number of matched residents for a small Caribbean medical school!

PARK RIDGE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is thrilled to announce a historic achievement in its 2024 residency match results. With over 100 SJSM graduates securing positions in renowned US residency programs, Saint James School of Medicine reaffirms its position as a leading institution in medical education.

The news marks a moment of triumph for both the school and its students, reflecting years of hard work, dedication, and passion for medicine. SJSM takes pride in its holistic approach to education, providing students with a supportive environment and hands-on experience that prepares them for success in their medical careers.

Mr. Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice-President of Saint James School of Medicine, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "Last year we had 83 students attain residency. This year, with over 100 matched students, we have already realized an over 20% increase in the number of our graduates entering residency. It is important to note that these numbers are not final. We are still awaiting the results from the Canadian match, as well as some post-match updates, so this match total will increase in the coming weeks. This incredible outcome is a testament to the talent and commitment of our students, as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff. We are thrilled to see our graduates embark on the next phase of their medical journey."

"Our students have matched into some of the most prestigious and competitive programs in the US, including placements at prestigious institutions such as Cook County Health, Brown University, and Johns Hopkins," continued Guha. "These outcomes confirm our commitment to training the highest quality future physicians in the industry."

The success of Saint James School of Medicine in this residency match cycle highlights the effectiveness of its approach to medical education. By combining rigorous academics with real-world experience, the school equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today's healthcare landscape.

As SJSM continues to empower future generations of healthcare professionals, it remains committed to fostering a supportive community where students can excel and make a difference in the world of medicine.

Saint James School of Medicine is an international medical school with two campuses on the Caribbean islands of Anguilla and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Our students study Basic Sciences at one of our Caribbean campuses then study Clinical Sciences through a clinical rotation program at affiliated hospitals in the US. Saint James School of Medicine was founded in 1999 by a consortium of medical educators and physicians from universities and colleges in the United States and Europe. Hundreds of students have graduated from Saint James since the school was founded. Our current enrollment exceeds 850 students.

