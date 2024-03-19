Infillion Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The advanced media buying platform joins the ranks of Apple, YouTube, Microsoft, and more

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Infillion, a full-service technology platform that helps advertisers elevate their media plans with cookieless data, advanced formats, and guaranteed attention, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.









This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"It's an honor to be named to Fast Company's annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies-particularly since we launched the Infillion brand just two years ago into an incredibly competitive marketplace," said Rob Emrich, founder and executive chair of Infillion. "I am grateful to our team of the most talented professionals in media and tech who continue to innovate on behalf of our clients and cut through the fragmentation that plagues the digital advertising industry."

Infillion made waves in the advertising industry last year with the announcement of its acquisition of global DSP MediaMath, and in the months since has laid out a vision for using MediaMath's pioneering technology to bring unprecedented, unified scale to Infillion's product suite. Infillion was launched to ensure that advertisers no longer need to make tradeoffs between high-quality inventory and impactful campaign reach, non-privacy-compliant data and efficiency, and transparency and performance.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

ABOUT INFILLION

Infillion is the only truly global media buying platform, combining the power of MediaMath's industry-leading data and technology with the unrivaled performance of TrueX's interactive video and CTV technology. Infillion works with more than 1,400 of the world's leading agencies and brands with premium managed- and self-service cookieless media solutions that deliver guaranteed attention in an increasingly opaque media environment. Infillion is headquartered in New York City, and also owns Gimbal location-based technology, InStadium, NeXt, Analytiks.ai and Phonic.ai. Infillion can be found online at www.infillion.com. The company is one of the most awarded tech companies in the media, marketing, and advertising industries and is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies 2024.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

