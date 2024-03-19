Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Collaborates With Hypospray Pharma on Proprietary Transdermal Delivery System

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing monoclonal antibodies targeting various cancer types, and HypoSpray Pharma ("HypoSpray®"), a clinical and commercial stage drug delivery technology company, announced today a collaboration to develop an alternative delivery mechanism for patients who can benefit from Pritumumab ("PTB"), Nascent's lead monoclonal antibody cancer treatment asset, which is now in Phase II clinical research for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

Once successfully commercialized, the Company hopes to eliminate bi-weekly weekly infusions, allowing patients to administer Pritumumab and avoid inconvenient, tedious, and uncomfortable multi hour cancer center treatment visits.

HypoSpray Pharma of Palm Beach Gardens FL has developed innovative technology for delivering active ingredients across the skin and mucosa. The company has a Drug Master File of record with the FDA for its delivery system, which enables measured application of a biological peptide to mucosal membranes or intact skin, promoting rapid absorption and bioavailability.

Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick, commented: "We couldn't be more excited to work with HypoSpray's team and its leading delivery system technology. This collaboration has the potential to drive tangible breakthroughs in cancer treatment and patient care that enable home administration, eventually eliminating the need for bi-weekly multi-hour visits to the infusion center, materially improving quality of life for patients undergoing treatment."

HypoSpray® Chairman and co-developer of the HypoSpray® technology, Kenneth Kirby, commented, "We are optimistic about our ability to enable effective delivery of Pritumumab. We have already successfully demonstrated our ability to accomplish similar objectives with several other peptides, including Melanocortin, Insulin, and Incretins, saving patients precious time and energy avoiding traditional infusion delivery."

Cancer Drug researcher and Drug Delivery expert, Dr. Chandan Alam, formerly of the William Harvey Institute at the Royal London School of Medicine, said, "Our experience in multiple trials of the HypoSpray® DS technology with small molecules and peptides in pre-clinical trials has demonstrated its ability to rapidly deliver effective doses while enhancing blood-brain cross-over."

Dr. William Kirsh, University of Miami Hospital Faculty and expert on End-of-life care, commented, "For patients with life-challenging illness, every minute counts. Eliminating hours of preparation, commuting, and the infusion process will be seen as a significant upgrade by GBM patients - for them, every hour is precious."

ABOUT NASCENT

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a phase 2 clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of human monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers, helping people worldwide. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a human monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that has progressed to Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Brain Cancer. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

ABOUT HYPOSPRAY

HypoSpray Pharma (Private) is clinical and commercial stage drug delivery technology company, enabling transdermal and transmucosal delivery of small molecules to peptides. The company has opened INDAs with FDA and MHRA and registered the HypoSpray DS as a Phase 4 Drug Master File. The technology provided in a cGMP form is available to licensed, compounding pharmacists to enable their practice. The company's technology is patented and patent pending. For further information please visit our website https://www.hypospraypharma.com/

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

Sean Carrick | President | CEO | Nascent Biotech, Inc.

772.713.0541

Cell | sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com