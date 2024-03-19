Ramen VR: The World's #1 VR MMO Zenith: The Last City Debuts New Free-to-Play Co-Op Mode | Introducing Co-Op RPG Zenith: Infinite Realms

You Can Access Both the VR MMO and Co-Op RPG From Within the Newly Branded Zenith: Nexus Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Ramen VR, the game developer behind VR MMORPG Zenith: The Last City, has big updates for its industry-leading experience with the launch of Zenith: Infinite Realms, an all-new, free-to-play co-op RPG open to anyone from the free-to-download Zenith: Nexus portal. From within Zenith: Nexus, players can enter both the established world-leading VR MMO, Zenith: The Last City and the all-new Zenith: Infinite Realms co-op free-to-play RPG.

Zenith Nexus Featured Image

Since its original launch in January 2022, Zenith: The Last City has enjoyed a dedicated and sustained player base that continues to invest dozens of hours exploring, fighting, adventuring, and connecting alongside other players from around the world in virtual reality. Recent updates across Zenith: Nexus have had dramatic quality-of-life improvements, such as improving latency by 50% across both titles.

Zenith: Infinite Realms Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=shared&v=n9_hU8iAp64

"We wanted to create something that can not only introduce people to the world of Zenith, for free, no matter which VR platform they play on, but also offer enough depth and variety for our dedicated fans to really dig into and have something fresh to try," said Andy Tsen, co-founder and CEO of Ramen VR. "With Infinite Realms, we've created a content pipeline that combines our hand-crafted techniques with a procedural generation system that allows us to reliably release new experiences and content updates on a rotating weekly and even daily basis. We're really excited about what this means for Zenith in the long-term and how much more often we'll be able to deliver new content for our players."

Ramen VR also just launched a mid-season update and is planning a large patch for Season 2 of Infinite Realms later this month that will include seasonal rankings, a new ice-themed biome, a new boss encounter with fresh content rotations, a new elemental variant for gesture abilities, and new armor sets.

Zenith: The Last City is available to buy on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR via Steam, and PS VR2; Zenith: Infinite Realms is free-to-play on the Meta Quest platform and PC VR via Steam, with a PS VR2 version coming very soon.

About Ramen VR

Founded in 2019 by Andy Tsen and Lauren Frazier, Ramen VR is a video games studio working on Zenith: Nexus, the gateway to VR MMORPG Zenith: The Last City and free-to-play co-op action-adventure RPG, Zenith: Infinite Realms. Ramen VR is funded by YCombinator, Maker's Fund, Anthos, Dune Ventures, as well as some of the sharpest investors in the gaming industry.

