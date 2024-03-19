Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2024) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern") announces that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of ICP's proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will make a two-sided market in the Company's common shares and provide liquidity and stability to the common shares with the objectives of establishing a fair and orderly market, improving liquidity and providing the Company with market intelligence. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Under the terms of the agreement between the Company and ICP, ICP will receive a cash fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance, for its services. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an initial term of four months and may be terminated by either party on at least 30 days written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other security-based compensation will be granted to ICP in connection with the engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, nor any right or present intention to acquire such an interest. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About ICP Securities

ICP is a Toronto based Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Northern Graphite

Northern, the only natural graphite producing company in North America, is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern owns and operates the Lac des Iles graphite mine in Quebec and expects to become one of the world's largest non-Chinese natural graphite producers when its Namibian operations come back online. The Company also has the large-scale, advanced stage Bissett Creek project in Ontario, and substantial additional measured and indicated resources in Namibia and on the Mousseau property in Quebec, which are expected to be sources of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

For Media Inquiries Contact

Pav Jordan, VP of Communications

Email: pjordan@northerngraphite.com

For Additional Information

Please visit the Company's website at northerngraphite.com, the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca our Social Channels listed below or contact the Company at (613) 271-2124.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the Company's intentions to bring its Namibian operations back online and develop its other graphite projects. All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management based on their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. However, these statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected including, but not limited to, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of other parties to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure and the failure of ongoing and contemplated studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued studies, development or operations and the inability to raise required financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

