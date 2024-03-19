SWISSto12 adds an additional 1,200m 2 of production space including a large clean room, to its existing 4,500m 2 site in Renens, Switzerland

of production space including a large clean room, to its existing 4,500m site in Renens, Switzerland SatCom veteran Peter Bach Andersen starts working with SWISSto12

Company increases its headcount to over 125 employees across its facilities in Switzerland, Europe and the USA

SWISSto12, one of Europe's fastest growing aerospace companies and a leading satellite and Radio Frequency product manufacturer, announces its continued global expansion. The company has secured additional production space at its headquarters in Switzerland, increasing the size of its existing site to 5,700m2. In addition, SWISSto12 has welcomed several new Satcom engineering experts to its growing team, which has increased by 25% since the start of 2024 to over 125 employees working across its facilities in Switzerland, Europe and the USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318493042/en/

HummingSat I-8 Inmarsat (Photo: Business Wire)

SWISSto12 was recently named as one of the world's "10 Hottest Satellite Companies." This industry recognition follows the company's announcement in Q4 2023 of securing over €200 million in customer orders for Radio Frequency subsystems and HummingSat satellites, including from leading satellite operators Inmarsat (Viasat) and Intelsat.

Industry veteran Peter Bach Andersen started working with the SWISSto12 team in November 2023 along with colleagues based out of Denmark. Peter Bach Anderson previously spent eleven years at Cobham Satcom in Kongens Lyngby, Denmark where he led the development of new RF, Microwave and Antenna technologies.

Peter Bach Andersen, Principal SatCom Systems Engineer, said, "Denmark is a world-renowned hub for aerospace and SatCom engineering. SWISSto12 has started to partner with a number of significant experts in the local area across Radio Frequency engineering and development roles and I look forward to collaborating with Swissto12 on their exciting Satcom projects."

Emile de Rijk, CEO of SWISSto12 said, "SWISSto12 is continuing to scale in order to meet exceptional customer demand for our Radio Frequency subsystems and HummingSat the first commercial GEO SmallSat. In Denmark, we have access to one of Europe's leading aerospace and SatCom engineering talent pools. The addition of new production space and a new additional cleanroom to our Renens headquarters is further accelerating our mission to industrialise and scale our product lines and production capabilities."

SWISSto12 will be exhibiting at Satellite 2024 in Washington DC 18 -21 March 2024 at Booth #1408. On 19 March, SWISSto12 CEO Emile de Rijk will be speaking at Satellite 2024 on "Assuring Quality-of-Service at Sea: Maritime Satellite Connectivity."

About SWISSto12

SWISSto12 is a leading manufacturer of advanced satellite RF products, payloads and systems, including the HummingSat: a small yet powerful geostationary telecommunications satellite developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) through its public-private-partnership program. The company's RF products benefit from unique and patented 3D-printing technologies and associated Radio Frequency (RF) product designs that deliver lightweight, compact, highly performing, and competitive RF functionality. Besides its space portfolio, the company is also active in telecommunications and surveillance applications for the aeronautic industry. SWISSto12 has developed commercially with success in Europe and in the USA, and is amongst the fastest growing aerospace companies in Europe. SWISSto12 spun off in 2011 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), is privately owned and backed by prominent Swiss and European Investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240318493042/en/

Contacts:

For interviews and media assets, enquiries, contact:

Olly Cooper, Senior Account Director, ThoughtLDR

Olly@thoughtldr.com

+44 (0)7957 004545