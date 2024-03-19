Suvoda LLC: Suvoda Introduces eConsent Advancements to Increase Patient Comprehension, Reduce Site Burden, and Improve Overall Experience

Research found 47% of study sites were likely to use an eConsent solution that enhances patient comprehension and engagement

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda LLC, a leading global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today launched the latest version of its eConsent solution to further enhance the patient experience and ease the patient's journey through a clinical trial.

The latest Suvoda eConsent solution provides robust functionality to empower patients with needed "self-serve" tools to help them fully grasp complex study information, while also offering sponsors full visibility and control over consent across all study sites and patients. New features include embedded videos and FAQs, in-document discussion threads, and cross-linked glossaries. Suvoda customers identified these enhancements as critical in helping to minimize delays and, more importantly, to help patients make informed decisions about their clinical trial participation.

"The latest Suvoda eConsent release is the next step in improving the patient experience," said E.K. Koh, chief product officer. "This new version will help to ensure a smoother patient journey without disrupting existing processes."

"Research with sponsors, clinicians, and patients shows that this eConsent solution will help streamline the clinical trial process by increasing patient comprehension," added Koh. "In our 2023 survey, we found that nearly two-thirds of sponsors would use an interactive eConsent solution, if it were available, to improve participant comprehension. We also received feedback from our Customer Advisory Board, reaffirming the importance of simplifying the clinical process by fully incorporating an eConsent solution with the Suvoda Platform."

A systematic review showed that compared to paper-based consent, patients who used eConsent better understood clinical trial information, engaged more with content, and found the consent process more acceptable and usable.

Suvoda eConsent offers a simplified approach to digitizing the consent management process. Purpose-built on the Suvoda Platform and seamlessly integrated with Suvoda IRT and eCOA, Suvoda eConsent gives sponsors, CROs, and sites improved visibility and automated control of consent throughout the life of a trial. It provides peace of mind that patient data is secure, compliant, and available at the moment of signature while supporting existing site processes. Learn more about features and benefits of Suvoda eConsent:

