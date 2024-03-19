Austrian agency OeMAG is allocating €135 million ($146. 4 million) of incentives under Austria's Renewable Energy Expansion Act (EAG). From pv magazine Germany The Austrian Federal Ministry for Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology (BMK) has allocated €135 million for solar rebates in 2024. Austrian agency OeMAG is distributing the incentives under the nation's EAG legislation. PV systems with a capacity of 35 kW to 1 MW are eligible for the scheme, while PV systems under 35 kW are not, as such installations have benefited from a value-added tax (VAT) exemption ...

