commercetools fuels Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin)'s B2B growth, global footprint with digital transformation

MUNICH, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the global leader in composable commerce, today unveiled how its technology drove the digital transformation of plastic pipes manufacturer Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin), resulting in significant revenue growth with more than 60 percent of sales soon expected to be digital.

Orbia Wavin, which specializes in products and solutions for safer drinking water supply, sanitation and urban water resilience, had long relied on personalized one-to-one relationships between field salespeople and long-term customers. By moving to a digital commerce platform, the manufacturer was able to significantly grow its online presence, meeting the growing demand of B2B merchants, with close to two webshops being set up per month for the past two years.

The company expects more than 60% of its global sales will soon be digital, thanks to the flexibility and scalability it now has with composable commerce.

"The success Orbia Wavin experienced with our composable commerce platform underscores the importance of why B2B companies should invest in their tech stack to meet the digital demands of today's fast-paced market. Gartner predicts that 80% of sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will be in digital channels by 2025. Our solution enabled Orbia Wavin to transform complex product catalogs into a unified digital ecosystem, at speed and at scale," said Neerav Shah, Head of EMEA at commercetools.

Orbia Wavin first created a pilot webshop for one of its core markets before launching 35 localized webshops across Europe, Latin America and APAC. This expansion was made easier with commercetools' modular, easy-to-integrate and cloud-native composable technology. Today, Orbia Wavin has scaled across more than 80 countries.

"Once we got the core webshop in place, it was significantly easier to get them localized and ready to be used by our customers. We've grown from one webshop to 35 in a short period of time, especially considering that Orbia Wavin was a first-timer in eCommerce," said Sam Brands, Global Product Manager for Digital Ordering at Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin).

Orbia Wavin's technology stack also incorporates Contentstack's CMS, and the manufacturer is currently in the process of implementing Akeneo's PIM (product information management) system, with each of these best-of-breed components operating within a cloud-native infrastructure powered by Google Cloud.

About commercetools

commercetools is the leading composable commerce platform, allowing companies to dynamically tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. We equip some of the world's largest businesses with tools to future-proof digital offerings, reduce risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

Headquartered in Munich, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses specific business needs. We empower brands - including Audi, Danone, Eurorail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group - to stay ahead of changing consumer and buyer behavior.

About Orbia Building & Infrastructure (Wavin)

Orbia's Building and Infrastructure business Wavin is an innovative solutions provider for the global building and infrastructure industry. Backed by more than 60 years of product development experience, Orbia Wavin is advancing life around the world by building healthy, sustainable environments for global citizens. Whether it's to improve the distribution of clean drinking water, to make sanitation accessible for everyone, to create climate resilient cities or to design comfortable living spaces, Orbia Wavin collaborates with municipal leaders, engineers, contractors and installers to help future-proof communities, buildings and homes. Orbia Wavin has over 12,000 employees across approximately 65 production sites worldwide, serving over 80 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

