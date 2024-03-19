Anzeige
19.03.2024 | 13:36
Solar Power Accelerator AB: Enermont and Solar Power Accelerator seal a strategic deal on installation in 2024 of 15 MWp rooftop based sun energy to boost climate transition under contracted power purchase agreements

MALMO, Sweden, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enermont and Solar Power Accelerator conclude a framework agreement on EPC-installation in 2024 of 15 MWp rooftop based sun radiation to boost climate transition under contracted power purchase agreements (PPA).

Solar Power Accelerator AB, PO (PRNewsfoto/Solar Power Accelerator AB)

Enermont, domiciled in Hässleholm, in south Sweden is a highly specialised EPC-contractor on PV-solar and battery installations. Founded in 2018, Enermont has an impressive growth trajectory and track record with a focus on quality, delivery performance, operations and capital efficiency.

Solar Power Accelerator (aka SPA) is an ambitious IPP (Independent Power Producer) and PPA provider startup that set up shop end of 2022 focused on distributed on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) generation of utility scale commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop assets and battery storage in addition to electrical vehicles (EV) charging with a target and operating plans to deploy 1 TWh up to 2028. Through the collaboration with Solar Power Accelerator, whose unique business model covers the entire solar value chain from financing, procurement, design, build, operate, service and maintenance and finally transferring of the offtake under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), we are in a position to add extraordinary value to our customers that will benefit from our combined offering, says Magnus Hagberg, CEO and Founder of Enermont.

We are running and leading an exceptionally aspirational climate transition campaign to roll out distributed roofbased solar power generation. To that end it is crucial to up the ante on execution capabilities. Hence, we are honoured to team up with such a highly credible and reputable ECP contractor like Enermont, says Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO and Co-Founder, Solar Power Accelerator AB.

Contact:
Pär-Olof Johannesson
parolof.johannesson@solarpwr.se
070-742 50 18

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366108/Solar_Power_Accelerator_AB.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366109/Solar_Power_Accelerator_AB_2.jpg

Solar Power Accelerator AB, Magnus (PRNewsfoto/Solar Power Accelerator AB)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enermont-and-solar-power-accelerator-seal-a-strategic-deal-on-installation-in-2024-of-15-mwp-rooftop-based-sun-energy-to-boost-climate-transition-under-contracted-power-purchase-agreements-302092949.html

