FUTURE LABS CAPITAL, LLC: Future Labs Capital Makes Significant Investment In Limitless Minds, LLC Co-founded by Football Champion, Russell Wilson

The national startup equips corporate organizations and sales teams to navigate pressure and overcome adversity in fiercely competitive arenas

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Future Labs Capital, a private equity venture capital firm that invests in best-in-class businesses and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, joins forces with football champion and entrepreneur, Russell Wilson to invest in Limitless Minds, LLC. This B2B Enterprise SaaS platform, co-founded by Wilson, is built to elevate employee performance and decrease the negative impact of burnout. By offering access to innovative strategies, tools and daily habits, accompanied with expert coaching, Limitless Minds empowers the "corporate athlete" to thrive under pressure and actualize their potential.

Limitless Minds, based in Louisville, Ky., was founded in 2019 by the NFL star quarterback, along with the late Trevor Moawad, who Sports Illustrated dubbed "World's Best Brain Trainer" in 2017, Wilson's brother Harry Wilson and DJ Eidson, who collectively have spent 25 years leading and building high-performing teams in the corporate arena. In 2022, the startup unveiled its groundbreaking digital platform, revolutionizing mental conditioning in the corporate landscape. This innovative tool provides on-demand access to coaches, daily mental fitness exercises, and a personalized user-experience with bite-sized assessments that will track progress drawing a direct correlation to bolstering sales and reducing turnover rates.

Trusted by industry titans such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Workday, McDonald's, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and others, Limitless Minds has cemented its reputation as a go-to resource for optimizing performance and fostering resilience in the competitive business sales arena.

Limitless Minds Co-Founders (from left to right) - DJ Eidson, President; Russell Wilson, Co-Founder and Investor; The late Trevor Moawad, Sports Illustrated's "World's Best Brain Trainer" Harry Wilson, CEO

"Since I joined the league in 2012, I have always believed in the advantage of investing in mental fitness to optimize performance," said Russell Wilson. "As a co-founder and investor in Limitless Minds, our goal continues to be finding opportunities to democratize world-class mindset training. We are excited to be working with Future Labs Capital to further provide access to our platform so that mindset and performance training can be a part of everyone's daily habits."

Mack Shwab - Future Labs Capital Co-Founder and Managing Director

"Future Labs Capital is excited to participate in the Limitless Minds journey. We have been deeply impressed with the company's incredible revenue growth, its leadership team, and the impressive use of AI to analyze patterns among athletes to build communication models that help businesses and their employees to drive peak performance," said Mack Shwab, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Future Labs Capital.

Future Labs Capital's investment will be combined with additional investments to fuel Limitless Minds across three strategic fronts:

The funds will supercharge sales efforts and drive expansion opportunities with existing clients, catalyzing growth for these pivotal partners. Automate and Enhance Data Infrastructure: The investment will bring full automation to the company's data capture, reporting, and analytics capabilities for its Software as a Service (SaaS) product. This advancement will empower both users and buyers to monitor progress, usage, and return on investment (ROI) across the platform, fostering transparency and informed decision-making.

The investment will bring full automation to the company's data capture, reporting, and analytics capabilities for its Software as a Service (SaaS) product. This advancement will empower both users and buyers to monitor progress, usage, and return on investment (ROI) across the platform, fostering transparency and informed decision-making. Boost AI-driven Performance Coaching: Resources will be allocated to expedite the development of Limitless Minds' AI-driven performance coach product. This initiative aims to broaden reach, enrich user engagement, and elevate the overall experience. Additionally, it will pave the way for seamless product integrations, strategic partnerships, and diversified revenue streams.

With an impressive track record, Limitless Minds has witnessed exponential growth, boasting a 400% increase in total revenue and a remarkable 600% annual recurring revenue growth in 2023. Its innovative blend of services and SaaS offerings has garnered significant traction, particularly within the pharma/biotech sector, securing partnerships with 10 of the top 12 pharma companies. Notably, the company's achievements were acknowledged through its selection for the prestigious Google For Startups Black Founders Fund in 2023, which came with a $150,000 non-dilutive grant and invaluable resources.

To learn more about Future Labs Capital, visit https://futurelabscapital.com/.

To learn more about Limitless Minds, visit https://limitlessminds.com/.

About Future Labs Capital

Future Labs Capital, LLC is a private equity venture capital firm that is active in the pursuit of solutions to the world's most important problems while enabling and guiding early-stage company development. Focused primarily on quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) startups, Future Labs Capital has formed a strategic partnership with MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL), connecting outside ventures with best-in-class MIT technologies. For more on Future Labs Capital, visit https://futurelabscapital.com/.

About Limitless Minds

Limitless Minds is a business coaching firm dedicated to providing easy-to-understand, best-in-class mindset training, tools and mental conditioning to empower employees and optimize their performance. Founded by Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Russell Wilson, the late renowned sports mindset coach Trevor Moawad and biotech leaders Harry Wilson and DJ Eidson, Limitless Minds produces a wide range of training resources for businesses and their employees. For more information, please visit https://limitlessminds.com/.

Media Contacts

Future Labs Capital:

Tamara Davis

Director of PR

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

Limitless Minds, LLC.:

Harry Wilson

Co-Founder & CEO

harry@limitlessminds.com

