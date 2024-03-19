Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.03.2024
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
19.03.24
12:14 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2024 | 13:30
Prosafe SE: Operational Update - March 2024

Fleet utilization for February 2024 was 55.9 percent.

Safe Notos, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Concordia had utilization of 100 percent in February.

Safe Eurus had utilization of 91.3 percent in February due to a repair that was completed during the month.

Safe Caledonia is laid up at Scapa Flow in the UK pending future work.

Safe Boreas and Safe Scandinavia are laid up in Norway pending future work

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 19 March 2024

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


