Dienstag, 19.03.2024

WKN: A2P31Z | ISIN: CA4663913073
Frankfurt
19.03.24
08:00 Uhr
0,038 Euro
-0,003
-7,41 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Jackpot Digital Inc.: Jackpot Digital Completes First Installation of Its Next-Generation Jackpot Blitz Casino Machines

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, announces it has successfully completed the installation of three (3) Jackpot Blitz® casino machines at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort ("Jackson Rancheria"), located in Jackson, California.

The installation marks the first-ever deployment of the next-generation version of Jackpot Blitz®, which has been re-designed to meet the specific requirements needed by the land-based casino market.

The successful installation is a critical step and marks the beginning of a new phase of expansion for the Company, which has scheduled several additional installations at casinos in the U.S.A. and worldwide. Jackpot shares in the revenue generated from each new Jackpot Blitz® table installed. With the first installations at Jackson Rancheria, the Company is starting additional new revenue streams from its newly designed land-based Jackpot Blitz®.

Jackpot President & CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "Now that we have completed our first land-based installation of the next-generation Jackpot Blitz®, we have entered a new stage as a company, moving from the product re-design stage into the active land-based installations stage, beginning an era of land-based casino revenue for the Company. This inaugural installation of our next-generation Jackpot Blitz® represents an inflection point and the culmination of our extensive efforts over several months to reconfigure Jackpot Blitz® for the land-based casino market while dramatically lowering the unit production cost. We will continue to fill our order backlog with several installations scheduled for Q2 and beyond. Our order pipeline is robust and expanding, and we anticipate that 2024 will be a highly successful year for our business."

Next-Generation Jackpot Blitz Dealerless Electronic Poker Tables at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

SOURCE: Jackpot Digital Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
