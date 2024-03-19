Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises The Lash Lounge On its Sale to The Riverside Company

Leading M&A Advisory Firm Further Solidifies Successful Track Record in Franchising Sector

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Boxwood Partners - a leading boutique middle-market M&A advisory firm - is pleased to announce the sale of The Lash Lounge (Lash Lounge) to The Riverside Company (Riverside). The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon franchise, specializing in custom lash extensions, lash lifts, tinting, threading, and other ancillary services.

Boxwood Partners acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Lash Lounge on the transaction. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Dan Martinson (Vice President), Barrett Mears (Vice President), Gio Lagnerini (Analyst) and Donovan Murphy (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Lash Lounge is well positioned within the eyecare and broader beauty market given its customizable and tailored service and product offerings," Alas said. "We're excited to follow Anna, Meg and their new partners in Riverside as the Company further refines its membership-based model across their portfolio of personal care service brands."

Established in 2006, Lash Lounge is largely seen as a pioneer in the eyelash sector, quickly growing to 129 locations in operation across 31 states today with 20,000+ members across the system.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the backing of Riverside," said Anna Phillips, Founder and CIO of The Lash Lounge. "This marks a significant milestone for Lash Lounge, affirming our commitment to not only delivering quality custom lash and brow services, but also empowering women to feel beautiful and confident."

"We're appreciative of the expert guidance Boxwood provided in helping us find the ideal partner as Lash Lounge enters a new phase of growth," said Meg Roberts, Lash Lounge CEO. "As the demand for expert beauty services continues to grow, we're confident Riverside will provide invaluable resources that will continue to help The Lash Lounge innovate and differentiate. Together, we are committed to growing our franchisees and our brand to its fullest potential."

This acquisition will be the third for Riverside's platform, Head to Toe Brands, designed to be a leading multi-brand franchisor of beauty & personal care services franchises.

"We are excited to partner with the Lash Lounge team to build upon the strong history and reputation Lash Lounge has built over the years and help accelerate the Company's growth and geographic reach into more areas," said Riverside Micro-Cap Fund (RMCF) Managing Partner Loren Schlachet.

Weaver LLP acted as accounting advisor to The Lash Lounge, while John McGowan, Kate Register, and Ryan Ward of Haynes and Boone LLC served as legal counsel.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About The Lash Lounge

The Lash Lounge is a premier eyelash salon franchise, specializing in custom eyelash extensions, lash lifts, tinting, threading and more, with 129 salons across the United States. Founded in 2006 by industry pioneer, Anna Phillips, the company attracts top stylist talent, who complete the brand's proprietary training program to earn Lash Lounge certification. The curriculum centers around Phillip's exclusive lash design technique, developed with respect for the safety, artistry and craft of lashing, while honoring and elevating every woman's unique natural beauty. A luxurious and relaxing escape, The Lash Lounge simplifies beauty routines and helps guests face the world with confidence. For more information about The Lash Lounge and franchise opportunities, please visit www.thelashlounge.com.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private capital and credit options for business owners and portfolio company employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information, visit www.riversidecompany.com.

