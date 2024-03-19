Panel Built: Protecting the Playing Field: Guard Booths Enhance Security at Stadiums

A new stadium needed Panel Built to fabricate a high-profile, welded booth for front entrance ticket sales.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Panel Built Inc., a leading manufacturer of modular buildings, has completed a project at a Florida football stadium, providing a welded guard booth for the front entrance. The booth, meticulously crafted to meet the high-profile needs of the stadium, exemplifies Panel Built's commitment to excellence in modular construction.

Stadium Guardbooth

Stadium Guardbooth

Access control booths play a pivotal role in ensuring security at large events like those hosted at the football stadium. In an era where safety is paramount, these booths serve as frontline defense mechanisms, shielding attendees from potential security threats.

Panel Built's expertise in modular construction allows venue owners to outfit booths with many features, catering to diverse needs and requirements. Among the standout features include:

Ballistic Panels: Panel Built's ballistic guard booths are designed for various environments, from military installations to campus premises, and are Engineered to withstand even the most severe threat levels. The booths' layered panels and steel framing adhere to stringent ballistic resistance standards, providing unmatched protection.

Panel Built's ballistic guard booths are designed for various environments, from military installations to campus premises, and are Engineered to withstand even the most severe threat levels. The booths' layered panels and steel framing adhere to stringent ballistic resistance standards, providing unmatched protection. Electronics Integration: Prefabricated with modular wiring systems, Panel Built's guard booths are seamlessly integrated with electronic surveillance equipment such as CCTV cameras and lighting fixtures, enhancing security and surveillance capabilities.

Prefabricated with modular wiring systems, Panel Built's guard booths are seamlessly integrated with electronic surveillance equipment such as CCTV cameras and lighting fixtures, enhancing security and surveillance capabilities. Weather Resistance: With reinforced steel channeling on panels, Panel Built's booths can withstand wind loads exceeding 110 mph, ensuring durability and longevity in adverse weather conditions.

With reinforced steel channeling on panels, Panel Built's booths can withstand wind loads exceeding 110 mph, ensuring durability and longevity in adverse weather conditions. Custom Aesthetics: Panel Built provides a variety of paints and façade options - including natural and faux stone - to make sure your booth blends seamlessly with the rest of your venue,

Panel Built provides a variety of paints and façade options - including natural and faux stone - to make sure your booth blends seamlessly with the rest of your venue, Comfort: Equipped with state-of-the-art through-wall HVAC units and insulated, weatherproof roofing systems, Panel Built's guard booths offer unparalleled comfort for personnel stationed within, ensuring optimal working conditions even during extreme weather.

For detailed information on our modular booths, please visit our product page at https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/security-booths.

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to military tower systems, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission, "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."

Contact Information

Elizabeth Satterfield

Marketing Manager

marketing@panelbuilt.com

8006363873

Related Files

Security Booths

Ballistic Rated Options

SOURCE: Panel Built Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.