WellnessLiving Chosen as Business Management Software Provider for Groupe Karaté Sportif

Martial arts school poised for rapid expansion with cutting-edge business management software.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / WellnessLiving, a leading all-in-one software solution for the martial arts industry, proudly announces its selection as the exclusive business management software provider for Groupe Karaté Sportif, Canada's fastest-growing martial arts school.

With over 40 locations throughout Quebec, Groupe Karaté Sportif required a comprehensive software solution capable of unifying and enhancing its operations across its extensive network. WellnessLiving is renowned for its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly software designed to empower businesses within the fitness, wellness, and martial arts industries.

The integration of WellnessLiving's comprehensive features, including appointment scheduling, billing, and reporting, is expected to contribute significantly to the optimization of Groupe Karaté Sportif's day-to-day operations. What made WellnessLiving stand out amongst the competition is the Belt feature - a dynamic tool designed to categorize progress milestones through the various levels of achievement. Belts enhance the overall experience for both instructors and students, making martial arts advancement a streamlined and rewarding process.

"After an extensive review of potential providers, we're excited to choose WellnessLiving for its innovative approach and tailored business management tools that meet the unique demands of our rapidly expanding martial arts enterprise," said Martin Giroux, co-founder of Groupe Karaté Sportif. "This partnership with WellnessLiving marks significant progress for us at Groupe Karaté Sportif. It's not just about software; it's about bringing our community closer and making our operations as strong as our martial arts programs. We are looking forward to this collaboration to help us grow and serve our students better."

This collaboration with Groupe Karaté Sportif not only marks another milestone for WellnessLiving in delivering state-of-the-art business management solutions across the health and wellness industries but also reinforces its commitment to helping business owners in revenue growth and elevating client experiences.

"We're thrilled to partner with Groupe Karaté Sportif, a true leader in the martial arts community, as their dedicated business management software provider," said Len Fridman, CEO and co-founder of WellnessLiving. "Martial arts shapes character, builds confidence, and equips our youth with invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the training mat. Our team is fully dedicated to closely working with Groupe Karaté Sportif, to ensure our solutions meet their unique needs. We eagerly anticipate supporting their ongoing growth and success journey."

About WellnessLiving:

WellnessLiving is the fastest-growing, all-in-one business management software for the fitness and wellness industry. Trusted by over 6,500 business owners and more than 20 million users worldwide, WellnessLiving is the only software solution you need to manage and grow your business. They offer an affordable, reliable, and easy-to-use platform that equips fitness and wellness business owners with all the features and tools they need to attract, convert, and retain more clients. For more information, visit www.wellnessliving.com

About Groupe Karaté Sportif:

Groupe Karaté Sportif is the fastest-growing Martial Arts school in Canada, with over 40 locations in the province of Quebec. Committed to providing top-notch martial arts training and fostering a sense of community, Groupe Karaté Sportif serves a diverse and expanding student base, making them a prominent force in the martial arts education sector. For more information, visit https://karatesportif.com/en

